Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement from NFL

After losing Marcus Williams in free agency to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints are now expected to be without both with Malcolm Jenkins announcing his retirement from the NFL.

2 time Super Bowl champion & 3 time pro bowler @MalcolmJenkins tells @thepivot crew that he is retiring after an amazing 13 year career!!



Congrats brother! Welcome to the rest of your life. We know you’ll be just as amazing in your new chapter!



See full video on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/H33g1ISF6v — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 30, 2022

This move, while disappointing for many Saints fans, was not unexpected. If anything, Jenkins’s upcoming retirement was foreshadowed by a massive contract restructure earlier in the offseason to reduce his 2022 salary to the league minimum.

Malcolm Jenkins led a Hall of Fame worthy career both on and off the field, as he was a part of two Super Bowl Champion teams and was active in the communities both in New Orleans and Philadelphia. The departure of Jenkins removes his veteran leadership from the locker room, creates an additional hole the team will need to file via free agency or the draft, and leaves the Saints franchise without a single player from the 2009 Super Bowl team for the first time since the Super Bowl.

Daniel Sorensen is not the answer at safety to play alongside Marcus Maye, so we’ll see how the team responds this offseason. Former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu and long-time Saint PJ Williams are both available free agents.