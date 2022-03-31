 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, March 31: Saints veteran announces his retirement

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement from NFL - Canal Street Chronicles

Longtime New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Malcolm Jenkins explains why he decided to retire after 13 seasons in the NFL - Yahoo Sports

Malcolm Jenkins appeared on NFL Total Access to speak on his decision to retire, the support that he has received from around the NFL following his announcement, and his next moves following his retirement.

2-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires: Fans React - The Spun

Official Twitter accounts for both the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles have both tweeted out support for Malcolm Jenkins following his retirement announcement.

Malcolm Jenkins provided New Orleans Saints aura, presence, conscience - New Orleans Saints

A review of Malcolm Jenkins’s impact on both the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans community during his time in the NFL.

Saints Mickey Loomis opens up about losing Armstead & Williams - Fox 8 Live

Saints GM Mickey Loomis speaks on the Saints’ attempts to keep Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams, yet ultimately losing both men to other teams.

‘It would be great to represent my state, my city, the team I grew up watching’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints - WAFB9

Tyrann Mathieu continues to speak on his desire to be a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Andy Dalton career highlights - New Orleans Saints

A collection of career highlights from the perspective of the New Orleans Saints.

