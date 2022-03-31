Fleur-de-Links, March 31: Saints veteran announces his retirement

New Orleans Saints News:
Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement from NFL - Canal Street Chronicles
Longtime New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins has announced his retirement from the NFL.
Malcolm Jenkins explains why he decided to retire after 13 seasons in the NFL - Yahoo Sports
Malcolm Jenkins appeared on NFL Total Access to speak on his decision to retire, the support that he has received from around the NFL following his announcement, and his next moves following his retirement.
2-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires: Fans React - The Spun
Official Twitter accounts for both the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles have both tweeted out support for Malcolm Jenkins following his retirement announcement.
Malcolm Jenkins provided New Orleans Saints aura, presence, conscience - New Orleans Saints
A review of Malcolm Jenkins’s impact on both the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans community during his time in the NFL.
Saints Mickey Loomis opens up about losing Armstead & Williams - Fox 8 Live
Saints GM Mickey Loomis speaks on the Saints’ attempts to keep Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams, yet ultimately losing both men to other teams.
‘It would be great to represent my state, my city, the team I grew up watching’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints - WAFB9
Tyrann Mathieu continues to speak on his desire to be a member of the New Orleans Saints.
Andy Dalton career highlights - New Orleans Saints
A collection of career highlights from the perspective of the New Orleans Saints.
New Orleans Saints safety @MalcolmJenkins announces his retirement from pro football— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 30, 2022
Story: https://t.co/oc6wBOdTxZ pic.twitter.com/LspEs6dQbw
Shoutout to @iam_jtgray for hosting a play football experience at Chalmette Elementary today! pic.twitter.com/qr1dAeO7dO— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 31, 2022
BIG DOG https://t.co/lFz171uDfC— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) March 30, 2022
