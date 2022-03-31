Fleur-de-Links, March 31: Saints veteran announces his retirement

Longtime New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Malcolm Jenkins appeared on NFL Total Access to speak on his decision to retire, the support that he has received from around the NFL following his announcement, and his next moves following his retirement.

Official Twitter accounts for both the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles have both tweeted out support for Malcolm Jenkins following his retirement announcement.

A review of Malcolm Jenkins’s impact on both the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans community during his time in the NFL.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis speaks on the Saints’ attempts to keep Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams, yet ultimately losing both men to other teams.

Tyrann Mathieu continues to speak on his desire to be a member of the New Orleans Saints.

A collection of career highlights from the perspective of the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints safety @MalcolmJenkins announces his retirement from pro football



Story: https://t.co/oc6wBOdTxZ pic.twitter.com/LspEs6dQbw — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 30, 2022