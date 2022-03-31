Saints DT Shy Tuttle re-signs on RFA tender, per reports

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle has officially signed his RFA tender, per reports, which will bring him back for one more season with the team. The Saints placed Tuttle on the RFA tender earlier this month and Tuttle has made the decision to sign it and play for NOLA in 2022. Adam Schefter broke the news first, as he was notified by Tuttle’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln.

Saints’ restricted free-agent DT Shy Tuttle signed his tender today, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @Kyle__Lincoln. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2022

Most notorious for his stiff arm against former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, Tuttle has been a great rotational defensive tackle for the Saints so far. Over the course of his 3-year career, he has seen increasingly more snaps on defense for the Saints, going from 32% to 44% over this span.

Former Vol Shy Tuttle with the INT and stiff arm of Matt Ryan! pic.twitter.com/X36AhiZHtP — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) November 29, 2019

Tuttle will likely continue to gain more and more snaps for the Saints, as he has proved to be an integral piece for their top-tier defense last year. A lot of what he does will not show up on stat sheets, such as drawing double teams and creating opportunities for the edges, however, he had a pretty solid year in 2021:

17 games played (15 games started) 44% of defensive snaps

48 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 QB hit

1 forced fumble & recovery, 3 passes deflected, 5 pressures

The RFA tender will be worth $2.433 million, according to OverTheCap. For a great rotational piece on the defensive line, this deal is well worth the money he will be making and was a great re-signing that will go under the radar.

