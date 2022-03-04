Fleur-de-Links, March 4: Saints GM speaks on Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints begin returning the 2021 offense with signing of Juwan Johnson, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
Reports indicate that tight end Juwan Johnson has returned to the Saints, signing a one-year deal.
New Orleans Saints keeping Jameis Winston in mind as possible starter in 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has said that Jamies Winston is “an option for us and hopefully we’re an option for him.”
Saints Considering Jameis Winston: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
Saints fans on Twitter seemed to generally respond positively to the news that the Saints are keeping Jameis Winston in mind as an option.
Here’s the top receivers the Saints should look to draft in the first round - Canal Street Chronicles
A brief profile on three wide-receivers that would be good fits for the Saints in the first round.
Saints expect Michael Thomas back, but have “some work to do” at receiver - NBC Sports
In the same press conference when Mickey Loomis addressed the Jameis Winston question, he also mentioned that the Saints will still have “some work to do,” even with the return of Michael Thomas.
Jeff Ireland, Dennis Allen share similar vision for New Orleans Saints on draft-eligible players - New Orleans Saints
Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland has said that he and new head coach Dennis Allen “share a common vision for [draft-eligible] players.”
3 Teams Mentioned as Possible Trade Suitors for Jets in Draft: Report - Heavy
The Saints are named as one of the teams that might be interested in a trade with the New York Jets in order to move up in the 2022 NFL draft.
Enjoy your day @Cantguardmike! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/OnFRdpxpjf— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 3, 2022
Happy Birthday, @Cantguardmike!— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) March 3, 2022
Throwback to his 2019 season:
⭐️ 149 receptions
⭐️ 1,725 receiving yards
⭐️ 107.8 yds/game
⭐️ 9 TDs
⭐️ Offensive Player of the Year#NFL | #Saints pic.twitter.com/BPZl7huq47
The @Saints are a perfect 2-0 in London!— NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 3, 2022
Who remembers this classic from their first trip in 2008?
Register your interest for the 2022 NFL London Games: https://t.co/bzpfHRnv9F pic.twitter.com/O27oJ6gdIT
