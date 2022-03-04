Fleur-de-Links, March 4: Saints GM speaks on Jameis Winston

Reports indicate that tight end Juwan Johnson has returned to the Saints, signing a one-year deal.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has said that Jamies Winston is “an option for us and hopefully we’re an option for him.”

Saints fans on Twitter seemed to generally respond positively to the news that the Saints are keeping Jameis Winston in mind as an option.

A brief profile on three wide-receivers that would be good fits for the Saints in the first round.

In the same press conference when Mickey Loomis addressed the Jameis Winston question, he also mentioned that the Saints will still have “some work to do,” even with the return of Michael Thomas.

Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland has said that he and new head coach Dennis Allen “share a common vision for [draft-eligible] players.”

The Saints are named as one of the teams that might be interested in a trade with the New York Jets in order to move up in the 2022 NFL draft.

Happy Birthday, @Cantguardmike!



Throwback to his 2019 season:



⭐️ 149 receptions

⭐️ 1,725 receiving yards

⭐️ 107.8 yds/game

⭐️ 9 TDs

⭐️ Offensive Player of the Year#NFL | #Saints pic.twitter.com/BPZl7huq47 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) March 3, 2022