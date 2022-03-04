Jameis Winston is an option for the Saints, per Mickey Loomis

There are many questions this off-season regarding Saints free agents that need to re-signed and their possible replacements none bigger than quarterback. On Thursday, New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and briefly answered a question about that issue.

Loomis said, “We’re approaching the position with a sense of urgency, that’s for sure. Hopefully we can get something done with one of the guys that is available. Jameis is certainly an option for us, and hopefully we’re an option for him as well. We’ll go through the process here and see what happens.”

Catching up with Mickey Loomis at the Combine on the #SaintsDraft plans, QBs, free agency, and coaching staff changes #Saints | @CoxComm



Watch ⬇️https://t.co/M5q0ZgnUlL — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Jameis Winston is making incredible progress in rehabbing his left knee since having surgery last November. Winston started 7 games and went 5-2 with the Saints, before tearing his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Halloween.

Jameis is making incredible progress in his rehab❗️He’s back throwing the deep ball extremely well #NFL #NFLTwitter #LetsWinTogether pic.twitter.com/d9JL1izuLS — Just Win Management Group (@JustWinMGMT) March 1, 2022

His workout videos have been a constant trending topic on social media. Saints fans have been very excited and encouraged to see him doing so well in his recovery and are eagerly waiting for him to be re-signed. According to Mickey Loomis, that is a possibility.

With free agency right around the corner, we just to be patient and see what happens.

