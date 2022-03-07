Why Michael Thomas is still one of the best receivers in the NFL

The New Orleans Saints have locked up their number one wide receiver for the 2022 season. Michael Thomas is set to return after almost a two-year layoff. Thomas had undergone ankle surgery during the 2020 offseason and was not able to get back on the field for the 2021 season, after a setback with his surgery. In November, Michael Thomas wrote a letter to the fans and officially ruled himself out for the remainder of the season.

Michael Thomas is back on the field for the 2022 season and here are some reasons why I feel like Can’t Guard Mike will dominate next season. He was the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year (just the second receiver to win that award, joining Jerry Rice) In 2019, Thomas racked up 1,725 yards, which lead the league and also broke Marvin Harrison’s 17-year reception record with 149 catches. Thomas had led the league in receptions for two consecutive seasons (2018, 2019).

Thomas has some of the best hands in the NFL and rarely drops passes from whoever is throwing him the ball. He has been in the league for 6 years and minus his two-year layoff, his career numbers are remarkable. He has 510 receptions for 5,950 yards and 32 touchdowns, his average yards per reception is 11.7 with an outstanding catch rate percentage of 78.1 percent.

Thomas does not get the respect that he deserves. In 2019, Drew Brees goes down with an injury, Teddy Bridgewater steps in and Thomas had some of his best games with Bridgewater. In 14 career games with Bridgewater throwing him the ball, Thomas had 105 receptions for 1,263 yards and hauled in 8 touchdowns. The crazy thing is Thomas even has a couple of 100 yard receiving games with Taysom Hill, who many consider as a do-it-all player.

The Saints which ranked dead last in passing offense last season are 10 times better when 13 is on the field. I expect Jameis Winston to be QB1 when week one rolls around, but if it's Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers next season, just know Michael Thomas is back and ready to remind the whole league why he is still one of the most ELITE receivers in the NFL.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.