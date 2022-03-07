 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, March 7: Saints linked to former Super Bowl quarterback

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints News:

NFL Trade Rumors: 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo Linked to Saints amid Buzz on QB’s Future - Bleacher Report

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently suggested the the Saints have been “linked” to Jimmy Garoppolo.

Report: Saints want long-term deal with Marcus Williams but are not expected to tag him - Pro Football Talk

Reports indicate that the Saints do not intend to franchise tag Marcus Williams and instead want to reach a long-term deal with him.

NFL Odds: Lines on Jameis Winston’s next team, from Saints to Steelers - FOX Sports

According to Fox Sports, the Saints remain the most likely landing spot for Jameis Winston in 2022, with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins directly behind the Saints.

New Orleans Saints GM speaks on Michael Thomas’ future with team - 24/7 Sports

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has said that he expects Michael Thomas to be with the team next season, but seemed to express doubts about Tre’Quan Smith and Deonte Hardy, saying, “Tre’Quan is a free agent and Deonte Harris [sic] is an RFA, so we’ve got some work to do.”

Head coach Dennis Allen ‘still one voice’ for Saints defense despite co-defensive coordinators - NFL.com

Dennis Allen recently spoke on making both Kris Richard and Ryan Nielson co-defensive coordinators, saying that, while he likes both men for the role, “there’s really still one voice and that’s mine.”

Cam Jordan Sacked His Shoes to Help a Draft Prospect Run Drills at the NFL Combine - Saints News Network

Cameron Jordan reportedly gave his shoes to a defensive lineman at the NFL Combine so that the lineman could participate in drills. (Tweet below)

After a year without an NFL combine, things felt ‘a lot more normal’ for the Saints in 2022 - NOLA

Mickey Loomis speaks about the return of the NFL combine in 2022.

