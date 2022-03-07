Fleur-de-Links, March 7: Saints linked to former Super Bowl quarterback

New Orleans Saints News:
NFL Trade Rumors: 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo Linked to Saints amid Buzz on QB’s Future - Bleacher Report
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently suggested the the Saints have been “linked” to Jimmy Garoppolo.
Report: Saints want long-term deal with Marcus Williams but are not expected to tag him - Pro Football Talk
Reports indicate that the Saints do not intend to franchise tag Marcus Williams and instead want to reach a long-term deal with him.
NFL Odds: Lines on Jameis Winston’s next team, from Saints to Steelers - FOX Sports
According to Fox Sports, the Saints remain the most likely landing spot for Jameis Winston in 2022, with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins directly behind the Saints.
New Orleans Saints GM speaks on Michael Thomas’ future with team - 24/7 Sports
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has said that he expects Michael Thomas to be with the team next season, but seemed to express doubts about Tre’Quan Smith and Deonte Hardy, saying, “Tre’Quan is a free agent and Deonte Harris [sic] is an RFA, so we’ve got some work to do.”
Head coach Dennis Allen ‘still one voice’ for Saints defense despite co-defensive coordinators - NFL.com
Dennis Allen recently spoke on making both Kris Richard and Ryan Nielson co-defensive coordinators, saying that, while he likes both men for the role, “there’s really still one voice and that’s mine.”
Cam Jordan Sacked His Shoes to Help a Draft Prospect Run Drills at the NFL Combine - Saints News Network
Cameron Jordan reportedly gave his shoes to a defensive lineman at the NFL Combine so that the lineman could participate in drills. (Tweet below)
After a year without an NFL combine, things felt ‘a lot more normal’ for the Saints in 2022 - NOLA
Mickey Loomis speaks about the return of the NFL combine in 2022.
This is awesome. @camjordan94 is the best. #NFLCombine https://t.co/AYHjI069Z9— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
Dennis Allen said he thinks new WRs coach Kodi Burns is going to be a “superstar” in the NFL— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 4, 2022
This show will highlight Mrs. Benson! ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 6, 2022
Tune in on Tuesday (7 pm CT) on @nflnetwork https://t.co/aOulZjIZoI
