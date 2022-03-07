Fleur-de-Links, March 7: Saints linked to former Super Bowl quarterback

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently suggested the the Saints have been “linked” to Jimmy Garoppolo.

Reports indicate that the Saints do not intend to franchise tag Marcus Williams and instead want to reach a long-term deal with him.

According to Fox Sports, the Saints remain the most likely landing spot for Jameis Winston in 2022, with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins directly behind the Saints.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has said that he expects Michael Thomas to be with the team next season, but seemed to express doubts about Tre’Quan Smith and Deonte Hardy, saying, “Tre’Quan is a free agent and Deonte Harris [sic] is an RFA, so we’ve got some work to do.”

Dennis Allen recently spoke on making both Kris Richard and Ryan Nielson co-defensive coordinators, saying that, while he likes both men for the role, “there’s really still one voice and that’s mine.”

Cameron Jordan reportedly gave his shoes to a defensive lineman at the NFL Combine so that the lineman could participate in drills. (Tweet below)

Mickey Loomis speaks about the return of the NFL combine in 2022.

Dennis Allen said he thinks new WRs coach Kodi Burns is going to be a “superstar” in the NFL — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 4, 2022