Tyrann Mathieu could be a replacement option for the Saints

Former LSU star and Super Bowl champion Tyrann Mathieu is a free agent and reportedly set to hit the open market. Since joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, Mathieu has had 13 interceptions, two touchdowns, 213 tackles and three sacks, all in the past three years while only missing two games. Now with the Chiefs placing their franchise tag on tackle Orlando Brown, it is expected that Mathieu tests free agency.

The Saints could be in need of a free safety with the potential of Marcus Williams being priced out of New Orleans. Williams played on the franchise tag this past season and it is being reported that the Saints won’t use the franchise tag by Tuesday’s deadline. The Saints could certainly find a way to keep Marcus long-term while pushing his cap number down the road, but if they decide they want to spend their money elsewhere, it makes sense for both parties to move on.

Tyrann Mathieu commenting “ ” on @ TheSaintZone IG post about possibly joining the #Saints @Mathieu_Era ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/zzMsBY47rW — Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) March 7, 2022

If the Saints lose Marcus Williams, Tyrann Mathieu would be a perfect fit to replace him. Mathieu is only 29 years old, and while the price for him won’t be cheap, it will certainly be lower than Marcus Williams. Mathieu has played free safety in the past, but has experience at slot corner and strong safety. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen could make this work great as the team has shown a desire to add players who bring versatility to the defense. The biggest piece to this puzzle would be the culture and leadership Mathieu would bring to the locker room. The City of New Orleans has loved him ever since his LSU days and many have flirted his whole career about him playing for his hometown team. New Orleans would embrace Tyrann Mathieu with open arms, so we’ll have to wait to see how this plays out when free agency begins March 16th.