Fleur-de-Links, March 8: Cameron Jordan shares thoughts on Calvin Ridley’s suspension

A look at some important dates for Saints fans to keep in eye on in the coming months, including the franchise tag deadline, the deadline for the team to be under the salary cap, the day the Saints may begin workout programs, and more.

The NFL has set the 2022 salary cap at $208.2 million, putting the Saints at about $47 million over the cap for now.

Canal Street Chronicles' Brenden Ertle pointed out on Twitter that Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu liked an Instagram post which linked the Mathieu to the Saints. (Tweet below)

Cam Jordan has taken to Twitter to express his surprise and seeming support for Calvin Ridley following the announcement of Calvin Ridley’s suspension for betting on games. (Tweet below)

A collection of mock draft 1st round picks for the Saints from various news outlets.

Saints owner Gayle Benson is going to be featured on the March 8th episode of NFL 360: Women in Sports.

A Tweet from Nick Underhill says that the Saints are not going to tender tight end Garrett Griffin, meaning that he will become an unrestricted free agent. (Tweet below)

He out a yr cuz he bet his team was gon win?!? A yr thoooo sheesh? I get it but sheesh… how much was the bet I don’t even know what a multi legged parlay means… how much he was gon win? If he out a yr is he allowed to bet now!? https://t.co/O6jVdk0Iys — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 7, 2022

Tyrann Mathieu commenting “ ” on @ TheSaintZone IG post about possibly joining the #Saints @Mathieu_Era ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/zzMsBY47rW — Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) March 7, 2022