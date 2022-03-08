Saints decide not to use the franchise tag this season

The franchise tag deadline is officially here, and the New Orleans Saints have opted not to tag any players this year. It was previously reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, that the Saints would not use the franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams again. They are hoping to get a long-term deal in place instead. Should he hit the market, Williams will be one of top free agents available. Williams currently has 320 Total Tackles, 38 PBU’s and 15 INT’s since being drafted by the Saints in 2017.

As was predicted by many, no #Saints - including no Marcus Williams or Terron Armstead. https://t.co/GLx5MOGe6l — Christopher Dunnells (@ChrisDunnells) March 8, 2022

We are less than a week away from official start of Free Agency on March 16th with “Free Agency Frenzy” and the “Legal Tampering Period” starting 2 days before, there will sure to be a lot of breaking news and moves through the league. As always, stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles to keep you updated on all the latest by the Saints.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl