Who are some of these lower tier free agent wide receivers the Saints could target?

The NFL Combine is something we look forward to every year. Tons and tons of the NFL’s biggest superstars and hidden gems showcase themselves for all 32 teams, as well as their fans. A fun aspect that we have gotten in more recent years includes the chattering among team's general managers and head coaches, this causes rumors to swirl like no one's business. UStadium reported that while the Saints are quite interested in this year's wide receiver class, they will have their eyes on several “lower tier” wide receivers given the Saints current cap situation. At about $44 million over their cap, it makes sense the Saints won’t be able to afford stars like Mike Williams, who just signed a new deal or a Michael Gallup who is rumored to make over 10 million. Let’s take a look at some of the realistic options for the New Orleans Saints.

#Saints were doing a lot of work on the WRs Friday at the #NFLCombine but they also are expected to be active in the lower tier or FA WRs. Names like Jamison Crowder, Zay Jones, A.J. Green and Will Fuller could be in play. — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 6, 2022

A.J. Green, Wide Receiver Cardinals

Now as Saints fans, we have been clamoring for AJ Green for quite some time now. The 33-year-old receiver isn’t the player he once was in his youth, but A.J. Green can still play at a solid level in the NFL. His 15.7 yards per catch this year with Arizona has been his highest since his rookie year in 2011. Green could serve as an excellent mentor and leader in a young wide receiver room and thrive in a situation where the Saints draft a wide receiver in the 1st round. You don’t have to rely A.J. Green to be “the guy” every down. But Green ranks pretty high on the list of guys I would love to bring in to help mold this wide receiver room.

Kyler airs it out to AJ Green for the score ✈️



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/MEG1q8ftiO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2021

Juju Smith- Schuster, Wide Receiver Steelers

Here is the thing, DJ Chark could’ve been a guy I’d love to see play in the black and gold. However, in a recent report from Jordan Schultz, it looks like Chark will command a heavy market almost certainly out of the Saints price range. I got to thinking, who else could fit the bill for a veteran receiver who is in need of a one year “prove it” deal? Enter Juju Smith- Schuster, where injuries and poor quarterback play have absolutely hampered Smith’s play since his Pro Bowl season in 2018 (111/1426/7). Smith- Schuster could certainly use a new place to call home. Bringing him in on a one-year heavily incentive based deal makes tons of sense for both sides. Bringing Juju in this veteran locker room with plenty of personality and leadership could do him some good. Pairing up Smith- Schuster with Michael Thomas already brings some stability to the wide receiver room.

juju smith-schuster is currently undervalued



snagged him twice in the 10th round today (10.04 & 10.07) — will turn 26 this season



in three seasons playing at least 14 games:



> 124.3 targets

> 88.7 receptions

> 1,058 yards

> 7.7 touchdownspic.twitter.com/nfb3CDQsSM — corey spala (@coreyspala) March 2, 2022

Zach Pascal, Wide Receiver Colts

I’ve been a fan of Zach Pascal for a few years now, going back to his days at Old Dominion. Pascal has been an RFA with the Colts these last few seasons, but now has the opportunity to hit the market. Despite having his worst statistical season, (38/384/3) Pascal could carve out a nice role in this offense as he is a guy who does a lot of his damage over the middle of the field and could come at a inexpensive price for the Saints. Adding Pascal as the teams third/fourth receiver could do some good for everyone.

The progression of Zach Pascal has been a great story. ‘17 UDFA, he’s improved in each of three seasons in the bigs.



A little bit of get off and get by here against Kenny Moore. Footwork is +++pic.twitter.com/jBvopfotNg — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 4, 2021

Adam Humphries, Wide Receiver Commanders

Once upon a time, Adam Humphries was a sought after free target for the Saints. He eventually signed with the Titans in 2019, was released earlier this season and joined the Washington Commanders. Doing most of his damage in the slot this year, Humphries will once again be on the market and come at a much lower price than his first free agent tour in 2019. Adding a player like Humphries make tons of sense and could be one of those low budget cap friendly deals we’ve seen the Saints make in recent years.

Keelan Cole, Wide Receiver Jets

Keelan Cole was a guy that I was very interested in when he hit free agency back in 2020. The former Jet and Jaguar is a big play guy, just waiting for the right opportunity. He can go across the middle, he can go deep and I believe in the right situation Cole can play and make an immediate impact. He won’t cost much and has shown he can make plays in this league at a high level.

