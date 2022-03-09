Alvin Kamara’s initial appearance in Las Vegas court continued until April 25th

The initial hearing in the battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, as well as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men, has been continued until April 25th in order to give the defense more time to review video evidence and gather witness statements. Kamara’s initial appearance in court was scheduled for March 8th, but Kamara’s attorney, David Chesnoff, requested the court to move the hearing to a later date. Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia, who has been on the bench in the Las Vegas Township since 2017, granted Chesnoff’s request. The prosecutor is under obligation to share all evidence collected by the authorities with Kamara’s attorney, and Chesnoff, a well-known attorney in Las Vegas, has represented other athletes such as Mike Tyson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Charles Oakley.

A prosecutor in the case acknowledged that all evidence has not yet been gathered and shared between each side, and when a new attorney or record is retained in a case it is likely the court will grant a motion to continue any proceedings to give the defense counsel adequate time to review and collect all necessary evidence. The counsel for all four defendants, including Kamara, have stated they intend to plead not guilty. There is a chance the hearing on April 25th gets postponed as well if Kamara’s attorney still has not completed the process of gathering all the evidence he needs, and he may move for continuance once again.

Kamara was not present, but his lawyer, David Chesnoff was in court to represent him. Chesnoff says there is still video and evidence to go over in this case and requested 45 days before the next appearance. Kamara’s next court date is set for April 25. pic.twitter.com/zvqHorg9iU — Nkiruka Azuka (@NkirukaAzuka) March 8, 2022

If Kamara pleads “not guilty” at the hearing on April 25th, the court will likely set a date for trial. Kamara can reach a plea deal with the prosecution up to the moment of the verdict if the case is set for trial. A plea deal for Kamara in this case would most likely entail payment of a fine or being sentenced to community service but will not be the maximum sentence for each charge.

Kamara has been formally charged with conspiracy to commit battery, a gross misdemeanor that carries a maximum fine of $2,000.00 and/or 364 days in prison, and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, a felony which carries a maximum fine of $10,000.00 and/or one to five years in prison. In order for Kamara to be found guilty of the latter charge, the prosecutor will have prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Kamara’s actions directly resulted in substantial bodily harm to the victim, which, due to the large amount of individuals who participated in the brawl, may be difficult to do depending on the amount of video evidence.

Kamara posted bond of $5,000.00 and was in Paris during the hearing on March 8th, so he is obviously allowed to travel out of the state of Nevada. This means in the time between now and when a verdict or plea deal has been reached, he should be able to continue football activities barring a suspension from the NFL itself. Regardless of any plea deal, the NFL’s updated collective bargaining agreement after the Ray Rice matter in 2014, an NFL player involved in a domestic violence incident is automatically handed a 6-game suspension as a first-time offender. A repeat incident results in a one-year suspension.

