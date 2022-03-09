Fleur-de-Links, March 9: Ceedy Duce is campaigning for Tyrann Mathieu to come to New Orleans

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints decide not to use the franchise tag this season - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have decided not to use the franchise tag this year, meaning that Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams are both set to hit free agency.
Hearing for assault case involving New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara postponed until April - ESPN
The hearing for the Las Vegas assault case involving Alvin Kamara was postponed to April 25th, while “a prosecutor acknowledged that video evidence and witness statements are still being provided to their attorneys.
Saints return more depth with the re-signing of Ethan Greenidge, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly re-signed offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson is openly recruiting Tyrann Mathieu to come home and join the Saints - NOLA
C.J. Gardner-Johnson Tweeted at Tyrann Mathieu, seemingly in an attempt to recruit him to New Orleans. (Tweet below)
James Hurst’s impressive season, might have set him up for a huge role in 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at James Hurst’s 2021 season and how he proved to be an important piece for the team.
Russell Wilson traded to Broncos: Seahawks agree to blockbuster move that will send superstar QB to Denver - CBS Sports
Despite the Saints being named one of the teams he was interested in, Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos.
Jameis Winston Rumors: Commanders Have ‘Taken a Long Look’ at Signing QB - Bleacher Report
Jordan Schultz has reported that the Washington Commanders are interested in potentially acquiring Jameis Winston.
“The most famous woman in the state of Louisiana.”— NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2022
On #InternationalWomensDay, NFL 360 spotlights one of the most prominent figures in today’s game: Saints owner Gayle Benson.
: NFL 360 -- Tonight at 9pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/8neQnsewv6
@Mathieu_Era might as well break the news come back to the crib , GIVEM 7— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) March 8, 2022
Former New Orleans #Saints LB. https://t.co/vifFgZWOWX— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 8, 2022
Loading comments...