Fleur-de-Links, March 9: Ceedy Duce is campaigning for Tyrann Mathieu to come to New Orleans

The Saints have decided not to use the franchise tag this year, meaning that Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams are both set to hit free agency.

The hearing for the Las Vegas assault case involving Alvin Kamara was postponed to April 25th, while “a prosecutor acknowledged that video evidence and witness statements are still being provided to their attorneys.

The Saints have reportedly re-signed offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Tweeted at Tyrann Mathieu, seemingly in an attempt to recruit him to New Orleans. (Tweet below)

A look at James Hurst’s 2021 season and how he proved to be an important piece for the team.

Despite the Saints being named one of the teams he was interested in, Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos.

Jordan Schultz has reported that the Washington Commanders are interested in potentially acquiring Jameis Winston.

“The most famous woman in the state of Louisiana.”



On #InternationalWomensDay, NFL 360 spotlights one of the most prominent figures in today’s game: Saints owner Gayle Benson.



: NFL 360 -- Tonight at 9pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/8neQnsewv6 — NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2022