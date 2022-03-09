Mrs. Gayle Benson featured on the NFL Network’s NFL 360: Women in Sports.

On Tuesday night, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Owner Mrs. Gayle Benson was featured on the NFL Network’s NFL 360: Women in Sports. Jane Slater with the NFLN interviewed Mrs. Benson, who is the first woman to be the majority shareholder with both an NFL and NBA franchise, about her history in New Orleans, generous charitable donations, assisting startup businesses and her succession plans for the teams. A plan that includes a promise that both teams must remain in New Orleans after they are sold. The segment also featured comments from Saints Linebacker Demario Davis as well as a few team employees about Mrs. Benson and her incredible work ethic and efforts.

“The most famous woman in the state of Louisiana.”



On #InternationalWomensDay, NFL 360 spotlights one of the most prominent figures in today’s game: Saints owner Gayle Benson.



: NFL 360 -- Tonight at 9pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/8neQnsewv6 — NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2022

The episode is scheduled to re-air on the NFL Network on Saturday at 8 am ct.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl