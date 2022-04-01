 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, April 1: Andy Dalton speaks on signing with New Orleans

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New York Giants v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints DT Shy Tuttle re-signs on RFA tender, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

Shy Tuttle has reportedly signed his RFA tender, brining him back to the Saints for another season.

Dennis Allen media availability | 2022 NFL Owners Meetings - New Orleans Saints

A video from Dennis Allen’s media availability from the 2022 NFL Owners Meeting.

What Dat?!? NFL win totals are out for 2022, and Saints’ is lower than you might think - NOLA

Caesars Sportsbook has set the over/under for Saints wins in the 2022 season at 7.5 wins.

NFL mock draft 2022: Mike Tannenbaum’s GM picks for 32 first-round selections, including three quarterbacks - ESPN

ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum predicts that the Saints will draft offensive tackle Trevor Penning from Northern Iowa.

New Saints QB Andy Dalton ready to ‘work with’ Jameis Winston: ‘This is his thing, and I’m here to help him out’ - NFL.com

Andy Dalton plainly states that he is in New Orleans to help Jamies, saying he wants to “help [Jameis] out to make him the best player he can be.”

The growth of Jameis Winston and why he will improve upon his 2021 season - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at how Jameis Winston performed in the 2021 season and how he can continue to improve in the next season.

Roman Harper on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | March 31, 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Former Saints safety Roman Harper was the most recent guest on the Saints podcast.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...