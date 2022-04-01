Fleur-de-Links, April 1: Andy Dalton speaks on signing with New Orleans

Shy Tuttle has reportedly signed his RFA tender, brining him back to the Saints for another season.

A video from Dennis Allen’s media availability from the 2022 NFL Owners Meeting.

Caesars Sportsbook has set the over/under for Saints wins in the 2022 season at 7.5 wins.

ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum predicts that the Saints will draft offensive tackle Trevor Penning from Northern Iowa.

Andy Dalton plainly states that he is in New Orleans to help Jamies, saying he wants to “help [Jameis] out to make him the best player he can be.”

A look at how Jameis Winston performed in the 2021 season and how he can continue to improve in the next season.

Former Saints safety Roman Harper was the most recent guest on the Saints podcast.

Dalton on what he saw in the Saints organization

.@Harp41 joins @ErinESummers on the New Orleans Saints podcast to talk about the retirement of safety @MalcolmJenkins and their time playing together.



Listen to the full episode from @SeatGeek