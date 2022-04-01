Fleur-de-Links, April 1: Andy Dalton speaks on signing with New Orleans

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints DT Shy Tuttle re-signs on RFA tender, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
Shy Tuttle has reportedly signed his RFA tender, brining him back to the Saints for another season.
Dennis Allen media availability | 2022 NFL Owners Meetings - New Orleans Saints
A video from Dennis Allen’s media availability from the 2022 NFL Owners Meeting.
What Dat?!? NFL win totals are out for 2022, and Saints’ is lower than you might think - NOLA
Caesars Sportsbook has set the over/under for Saints wins in the 2022 season at 7.5 wins.
NFL mock draft 2022: Mike Tannenbaum’s GM picks for 32 first-round selections, including three quarterbacks - ESPN
ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum predicts that the Saints will draft offensive tackle Trevor Penning from Northern Iowa.
New Saints QB Andy Dalton ready to ‘work with’ Jameis Winston: ‘This is his thing, and I’m here to help him out’ - NFL.com
Andy Dalton plainly states that he is in New Orleans to help Jamies, saying he wants to “help [Jameis] out to make him the best player he can be.”
The growth of Jameis Winston and why he will improve upon his 2021 season - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at how Jameis Winston performed in the 2021 season and how he can continue to improve in the next season.
Roman Harper on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | March 31, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Former Saints safety Roman Harper was the most recent guest on the Saints podcast.
Dalton on what he saw in the Saints organization pic.twitter.com/v8IVzc61Gb— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 31, 2022
.@Harp41 joins @ErinESummers on the New Orleans Saints podcast to talk about the retirement of safety @MalcolmJenkins and their time playing together.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 31, 2022
Listen to the full episode from @SeatGeek https://t.co/cZaqMJhqE5
Congrats to the flagship radio station of the New Orleans Saints on your 100th anniversary.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 31, 2022
Excited to listen to today’s guests (especially Mrs. Benson)! https://t.co/bC0AnNIkIn
Loading comments...