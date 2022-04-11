Tyrann Mathieu is still on the radar for the Saints and Who Dat Nation

Another week has gone by and Tyrann Mathieu aka “The Honey Badger” remains unsigned. The New Orleans Saints brought in the free agent safety last Tuesday for a visit and while recruitment efforts to bring him home is still going on by both current and former Saints players, there has been no movement from either side yet. Former Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis wrote a lengthy post addressed to Mathieu on his Instagram account, highly encouraging him to sign with the team. Lewis said that coming to play for the home team was “the best decision, I made in my life” and that “the fans are the best in the world”

Mathieu has been interacting on Twitter regularly with current Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson since last month. It’s also no secret that Saints fans would love to see Mathieu return home to finish his career in the black and gold. He has been a trending topic for weeks, especially after the announcement was made that he was meeting with team.

Mathieu spoke with reporters last week and when asked about his meeting with the Saints he said. “It’s a team I grew up watching. Any time I get to play in front of family and friends, it obviously gives me more energy. It would be a great opportunity if that was to come.”

“Those guys have done a great thing. The last couple years, they’ve been like top five in defense. I don’t think they really need me, but it would be good to go back home and help them win.”

Unfortunately, the Philadelphia Eagles have also emerged as a possible new home for Mathieu.

Sources: Free agent DB Tyrann Mathieu had a virtual visit with the #Eagles, as Philly has emerged as a prime location for one of the top free agents. The Honey Badger visited the #Saints this week, and now has done a zoom with Philly. His market is heating up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2022

While no additional details have come out about either team’s meetings, all eyes are on where the “Honey Badger” will make his next and possibly final stop of his career. One thing we do know is that he seems to be enjoying his time off and looks to be taking some time to decide where his next destination will be. Will he come home? Be sure to stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for the latest developments.

