Fleur-de-Links, April 11: Former Saints punter signs with Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints News:
Dolphins to sign former Saints P Thomas Morstead - Dolphins Wire
After a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons, former Saints punter Thomas Morstead has signed with the Miami Dolphins.
Saints Could Target Alabama WR Jameson Williams in the First-Round Despite ACL Injury - Saints News Network
Saints News Network’s Bob Rose makes a case for the Saints drafting wide receiver Jameson Williams in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.
Fletcher Mackel’s Final 2022 New Orleans Saints Mock Draft - WDSU
Fletcher Mackel of WDSU predicts that the Saints will trade into the top 5 of the draft to draft Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.
2022 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: QB Desmond Ridder goes to the Atlanta Falcons, WR Chris Olave heads to New Orleans - Pro Football Focus
Pro Football Focus predicts that the New Orleans Saints draft wide receiver Chris Olave and tackle Bernhard Raimann in the first round of the NFL draft and quarterback Matt Corral in the second round.
Familiar names are favorites, but 4 Saints listed in NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds - NOLA
Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Demario Davis, and Marshon Lattimore are all listed as potential picks for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year according to Caesars Sportsbook.
Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks, Saints trade into top five for quarterbacks - NFL.com
The latest mock draft from draft analyst Chad Reuter predicts that the Saints will trade into the top 5 to draft quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Ole Miss’ Matt Corral to Visit Saints - Saints News Network
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is reportedly visiting with the Saints this weeks.
Marques Colston ....put the numbers up!— Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) April 9, 2022
The New Orleans Saints mourn the passing of Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 9, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the Haskins family and friends and his past prep, collegiate, Commanders, and current Steelers teammates.
May he rest in peace. https://t.co/DwxDtU0MYs
This is incredibly sad news. My heart goes out to the Haskins family and all his loved ones. We’ve lost a king before we got to watch his rein @dh_simba7 https://t.co/TYgtF3Rh4R pic.twitter.com/2HTGMdDz3v— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) April 9, 2022
