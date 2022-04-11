Fleur-de-Links, April 11: Former Saints punter signs with Miami Dolphins

After a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons, former Saints punter Thomas Morstead has signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Saints News Network’s Bob Rose makes a case for the Saints drafting wide receiver Jameson Williams in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Fletcher Mackel of WDSU predicts that the Saints will trade into the top 5 of the draft to draft Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

Pro Football Focus predicts that the New Orleans Saints draft wide receiver Chris Olave and tackle Bernhard Raimann in the first round of the NFL draft and quarterback Matt Corral in the second round.

Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Demario Davis, and Marshon Lattimore are all listed as potential picks for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The latest mock draft from draft analyst Chad Reuter predicts that the Saints will trade into the top 5 to draft quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is reportedly visiting with the Saints this weeks.

Marques Colston ....put the numbers up! — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) April 9, 2022

The New Orleans Saints mourn the passing of Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins.



Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the Haskins family and friends and his past prep, collegiate, Commanders, and current Steelers teammates.



May he rest in peace. https://t.co/DwxDtU0MYs — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 9, 2022