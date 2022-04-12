 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, April 12: Pittsburgh quarterback emerges as favorite for Saints 1st round pick

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints add elite trio of prospects in Todd McShay two-round mock draft - Canal Street Chronicles

In his latest NFL mock draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay predicts that the Saints will use their first three draft picks on offensive tackle Trevor Penning, defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and wide receiver John Metchie.

NFL odds: Lines on Deebo Samuel’s next team, from Niners to Saints - FOX Sports

According to FOX Bet, the Saints are tied at fourth with the Atlanta Falcons as Deebo Samuel’s next team.

Saints Projected for Shocking Reach in Latest CBS Sports NFL Mock Draft - Fan Duel

CBS Sports’ latest mock draft has the Saints using their 16th draft pick on quarterback Kenny Pickett.

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Considering Big Quarterback Move That Would Shake Up The Entire NFL Draft - Total Pro Sports

Reports indicate that the Saints are considering trying to trade up in the draft to ensure they can draft a quarterback like Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis.

Saints Are Considering Major Trade: NFL World Reacts - The Spun

Saints fans are nervous about the prospect that the Saints could package their 16th and 19th draft picks together in a trade to move up in the draft.

New Orleans Saints partner with COX to host 2022 Saints Draft Boil at Ochsner Sports Performance Center - New Orleans Saints

The Saints will host their 2022 Draft Boil at Oschner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 30th from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm.

Tyrann Mathieu is still on the radar for the Saints and Who Dat Nation - Canal Street Chronicles

Tyrann Mathieu is still available for the Saints as he continues his campaign to be signed by the team.

