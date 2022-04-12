Fleur-de-Links, April 12: Pittsburgh quarterback emerges as favorite for Saints 1st round pick

In his latest NFL mock draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay predicts that the Saints will use their first three draft picks on offensive tackle Trevor Penning, defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and wide receiver John Metchie.

According to FOX Bet, the Saints are tied at fourth with the Atlanta Falcons as Deebo Samuel’s next team.

CBS Sports’ latest mock draft has the Saints using their 16th draft pick on quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Reports indicate that the Saints are considering trying to trade up in the draft to ensure they can draft a quarterback like Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis.

Saints fans are nervous about the prospect that the Saints could package their 16th and 19th draft picks together in a trade to move up in the draft.

The Saints will host their 2022 Draft Boil at Oschner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 30th from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm.

Tyrann Mathieu is still available for the Saints as he continues his campaign to be signed by the team.

A look back at Tre'Quan Smith’s TDs as a Saint!@TreQuanSmithUCF pic.twitter.com/bkVpfqi8Jp — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 11, 2022