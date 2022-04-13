Fleur-de-Links, April 13: Cameron Jordan will be an analyst for USFL

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Mock Draft Sim (with Trades) - Canal Street Chronicles
In Canal Street Chronicle’s latest mock draft using Draft Network’s mock draft simulator, the Saints trade up to #13 to draft offensive tackle Charles Cross and draft quarterback Kenny Pickett at #16.
Jason Garrett, Cameron Jordan will be analysts for USFL on NBC - Yahoo! Sports
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will be an analyst for USFL games on NBC.
Saints Mock Draft: Round One Picks - Saints News Network
In Saints News Network’s latest mock draft, the Saints use the first draft pick to on wide receiver Jameson Williams.
Sean Payton’s Story About Tom Brady Is Going Viral - The Spun
Sean Payton’s recent story about attempting to convince the Giants to draft Tom Brady in 2000 has quickly spread across social media.
NFL mock draft 2022 with trades: Saints, Steelers go up for QBs; Lions, Giants stay busy with deals - The Sporting News
In Sporting News’s most recent mock draft, the Saints trade up to #5 to draft quarterback Malik Willis and trade up to #12 to draft Charles Cross.
2022 NFL Draft Sportskeeda Mock 3.0: Saints on the move? - Sportskeeda
In Chris Winterburn’s most recent mock draft for Sportskeeda, the Saints trade up to #8 to draft quarterback Malik Willis.
Saints History with Two First-Round Draft Choices - Saints News Network
A look back in history at previous years’ drafts when the Saints had 2 picks in the first round.
This could be obviously posturing by New Orleans to encourage more teams to grab a QB in the top 10 so WRs, OTs, etc. all fall. Who knows at this point? https://t.co/csKLLz2qYv— Christopher Dunnells (@ChrisDunnells) April 12, 2022
How can Jameis Winston make some additional money?— NOF (@nofnetwork) April 12, 2022
Here's a breakdown of his contract incentives, according to a league source. pic.twitter.com/LUm5f5livT
Here's @NBCSports' TV announcing team for the rebooted @USFL:— Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) April 12, 2022
Play-by-play: Jac Collinsworth, Paul Burmeister
Game Analysts: Jason Garrett, Michael Robinson, Cameron Jordan
Sideline Reporters: Corey Robinson, Zora Stephenson
Halftime/Post-game Host: Sara Perlman pic.twitter.com/zoVG5PZl44
