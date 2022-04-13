 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, April 13: Cameron Jordan will be an analyst for USFL

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints Mock Draft Sim (with Trades) - Canal Street Chronicles

In Canal Street Chronicle’s latest mock draft using Draft Network’s mock draft simulator, the Saints trade up to #13 to draft offensive tackle Charles Cross and draft quarterback Kenny Pickett at #16.

Jason Garrett, Cameron Jordan will be analysts for USFL on NBC - Yahoo! Sports

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will be an analyst for USFL games on NBC.

Saints Mock Draft: Round One Picks - Saints News Network

In Saints News Network’s latest mock draft, the Saints use the first draft pick to on wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Sean Payton’s Story About Tom Brady Is Going Viral - The Spun

Sean Payton’s recent story about attempting to convince the Giants to draft Tom Brady in 2000 has quickly spread across social media.

NFL mock draft 2022 with trades: Saints, Steelers go up for QBs; Lions, Giants stay busy with deals - The Sporting News

In Sporting News’s most recent mock draft, the Saints trade up to #5 to draft quarterback Malik Willis and trade up to #12 to draft Charles Cross.

2022 NFL Draft Sportskeeda Mock 3.0: Saints on the move? - Sportskeeda

In Chris Winterburn’s most recent mock draft for Sportskeeda, the Saints trade up to #8 to draft quarterback Malik Willis.

Saints History with Two First-Round Draft Choices - Saints News Network

A look back in history at previous years’ drafts when the Saints had 2 picks in the first round.

