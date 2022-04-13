Fleur-de-Links, April 13: Cameron Jordan will be an analyst for USFL

In Canal Street Chronicle’s latest mock draft using Draft Network’s mock draft simulator, the Saints trade up to #13 to draft offensive tackle Charles Cross and draft quarterback Kenny Pickett at #16.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will be an analyst for USFL games on NBC.

In Saints News Network’s latest mock draft, the Saints use the first draft pick to on wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Sean Payton’s recent story about attempting to convince the Giants to draft Tom Brady in 2000 has quickly spread across social media.

In Sporting News’s most recent mock draft, the Saints trade up to #5 to draft quarterback Malik Willis and trade up to #12 to draft Charles Cross.

In Chris Winterburn’s most recent mock draft for Sportskeeda, the Saints trade up to #8 to draft quarterback Malik Willis.

A look back in history at previous years’ drafts when the Saints had 2 picks in the first round.

This could be obviously posturing by New Orleans to encourage more teams to grab a QB in the top 10 so WRs, OTs, etc. all fall. Who knows at this point? https://t.co/csKLLz2qYv — Christopher Dunnells (@ChrisDunnells) April 12, 2022

How can Jameis Winston make some additional money?



Here's a breakdown of his contract incentives, according to a league source. pic.twitter.com/LUm5f5livT — NOF (@nofnetwork) April 12, 2022