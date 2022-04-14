Fleur-de-Links, April 14: Former Saints coach announced for XFL

New Orleans Saints News:
What it could cost to add DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at what it would take from the Saints to possibly acquire wide receivers DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett.
A former Saints coach is among the head coaches in the latest version of the XFL - NOLA
While it was not announced which team he will coach, former Saints coach Jim Haslett has been named one of the coaches in the latest iteration of the XFL.
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Falls to Round Two in Latest ESPN Mock Draft - The Grove Report
In Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft, Matt Corral falls to the Saints in the second round of the draft.
Rumor: Tyrann Mathieu is another big name on Rams’ radar - Clutch Points
Despite his remaining desire to join the New Orleans Saints, Tyrann Mathieu is rumored to be on the radar of the Los Angeles Rams.
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Saints find new starting left tackle - Bleeding Green Nation
In Bleeding Green Nation’s latest mock draft, the Saints use their #16 pick to draft Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross.
NFL mock draft 2022 with trades: Saints, Steelers go up for QBs; Lions, Giants stay busy with deals - Sporting News
In Vinnie Iyer’s latest mock draft for Sporting News, he predicts that the Saints will trade up to #5 and #12 and draft quarterback Malik Willis and offensive tackle Charles Cross, respectively.
Source: Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom to work out for Dolphins on Wednesday, has worked out for Saints - Pro Football Network
Reports indicate that Zach Tom, who previously had a private workout with the Saints, worked out with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.
WHOLESOME NOLA CONTENT ❤️@PelicansNBA | #WBD | @Saints | @camjordan94 pic.twitter.com/AlKZhWOucJ— Bally Sports New Orleans (@BallySportsNO) April 14, 2022
Our guy @camjordan94 catching up with @LarryNanceJr7 at the @PelicansNBA game #WBD pic.twitter.com/o3zteUnAzU— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 14, 2022
CJ was a beast in college and still carrying it over to the #Saints https://t.co/gNwGu1Aarf— PFF NO Saints (@PFF_Saints) April 13, 2022
