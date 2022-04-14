Fleur-de-Links, April 14: Former Saints coach announced for XFL

A look at what it would take from the Saints to possibly acquire wide receivers DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett.

While it was not announced which team he will coach, former Saints coach Jim Haslett has been named one of the coaches in the latest iteration of the XFL.

In Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft, Matt Corral falls to the Saints in the second round of the draft.

Despite his remaining desire to join the New Orleans Saints, Tyrann Mathieu is rumored to be on the radar of the Los Angeles Rams.

In Bleeding Green Nation’s latest mock draft, the Saints use their #16 pick to draft Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross.

In Vinnie Iyer’s latest mock draft for Sporting News, he predicts that the Saints will trade up to #5 and #12 and draft quarterback Malik Willis and offensive tackle Charles Cross, respectively.

Reports indicate that Zach Tom, who previously had a private workout with the Saints, worked out with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.