Saints could be interested in Malik Willis

The New Orleans Saints may be looking for a quarterback in this year’s upcoming draft and they need to address that position this offseason. There are many mock drafts that has the Saints drafting Malik Willis with the No. 19 overall pick, Willis would bring a new type of energy to the Dennis Allen’s offense.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Saints could use their No. 16 and No. 19 picks in a trade package, that would get the Saints in the top 10 of this year’s draft to get Malik Willis out of Liberty.

Malik has all the tools to be a great NFL quarterback. Many have compared his playing style to Russell Wilson. I personally think he is the best quarterback in this year’s draft, and he has all the tools to be the best passer in the class as well. The Saints would be the best situation for him because he does not have to come in and be a day one starter.

