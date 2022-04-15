Saints DE Cam Jordan to be an analyst for the USFL

It may be the off-season for the New Orleans Saints, but Cam Jordan just can’t stay away from football. It was announced earlier this week that the Saints’ defensive end will be joining NBC Sports as an analyst for the inaugural USFL season, which kicks off on this Saturday, April 16th.

Jordan has been making his rounds on various media outlets over the last few months. His charismatic personality and in-depth knowledge of the game has made him a favorite guest over the years on shows like NFLN’s Good Morning Football and ESPN’s Get Up.

The USFL has eight teams this season: Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, Tampa Bay Bandits, Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Orleans Breakers. So, it is very possible to see Jordan in the broadcast booth for our very own Breakers games.

