Fleur-de-Links, April 15: Saints named as potential landing spot for Pro Bowl quarterback

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints had options at wide receiver in Mel Kiper’s latest two-round mock - Canal Street Chronicles
In the latest mock draft from Mel Kiper, the Saints draft offensive tackle Trevor Penning and wide receiver Jameson Williams in the first round and quarterback Matt Corral in the second.
2022 NFL Seven-Round Mock Draft: Inside New Orleans’ first-round plan, Chiefs and Packers land receivers - CBS Sports
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports predicts that the Saints will draft offensive tackle Charles Cross and wide receiver Treylon Burks in the first round of the draft.
Edmonton Elks sign defensive back drafted by New Orleans Saints in 2019 - Global News
Saquan Hampton, who was drafted by the Saints in 2019, has joined the Edmonton Elks of the CFL.
UNC’s Sam Howell Lands Six Top-30 Visits With NFL Teams - 24/7 Sports
The Saints are one of six franchises reportedly interested in quarterback Sam Howell.
Jim Haslett Lands New Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
Saints fans on Twitter have celebrated former Saints coach Jim Haslett receiving a coaching position with the USFL.
NFL Rumors: Saints Looking To Draft Kenny Pickett Or Malik Williams - The Inquisitr
Rumors indicate that the Saints are high on both Kenny Pickett and Malik Williams and would consider packing their two first-round picks together and trading up in the draft in order to select one of them.
3 best trade destinations for Kyler Murray if Cardinals don’t sign him to extension - Clutch Points
The Saints are named as the #1 trade destination for Kyler Murray if he does not signing an extension with the Arizona Cardinals.
Two weeks away #SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/5ZwbHhkVox— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 14, 2022
Hey, we know that guy! @LanceMoore16 we know you still got the moves https://t.co/tdVyCBKUVO— Toledo Football (@ToledoFB) April 14, 2022
Mrs. B https://t.co/YfRa8ltKtK— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) April 14, 2022
Loading comments...