Fleur-de-Links, April 15: Saints named as potential landing spot for Pro Bowl quarterback

In the latest mock draft from Mel Kiper, the Saints draft offensive tackle Trevor Penning and wide receiver Jameson Williams in the first round and quarterback Matt Corral in the second.

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports predicts that the Saints will draft offensive tackle Charles Cross and wide receiver Treylon Burks in the first round of the draft.

Saquan Hampton, who was drafted by the Saints in 2019, has joined the Edmonton Elks of the CFL.

The Saints are one of six franchises reportedly interested in quarterback Sam Howell.

Saints fans on Twitter have celebrated former Saints coach Jim Haslett receiving a coaching position with the USFL.

Rumors indicate that the Saints are high on both Kenny Pickett and Malik Williams and would consider packing their two first-round picks together and trading up in the draft in order to select one of them.

The Saints are named as the #1 trade destination for Kyler Murray if he does not signing an extension with the Arizona Cardinals.