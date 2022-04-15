 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, April 15: Saints named as potential landing spot for Pro Bowl quarterback

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL Pro Bowl Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints had options at wide receiver in Mel Kiper’s latest two-round mock - Canal Street Chronicles

In the latest mock draft from Mel Kiper, the Saints draft offensive tackle Trevor Penning and wide receiver Jameson Williams in the first round and quarterback Matt Corral in the second.

2022 NFL Seven-Round Mock Draft: Inside New Orleans’ first-round plan, Chiefs and Packers land receivers - CBS Sports

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports predicts that the Saints will draft offensive tackle Charles Cross and wide receiver Treylon Burks in the first round of the draft.

Edmonton Elks sign defensive back drafted by New Orleans Saints in 2019 - Global News

Saquan Hampton, who was drafted by the Saints in 2019, has joined the Edmonton Elks of the CFL.

UNC’s Sam Howell Lands Six Top-30 Visits With NFL Teams - 24/7 Sports

The Saints are one of six franchises reportedly interested in quarterback Sam Howell.

Jim Haslett Lands New Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts - The Spun

Saints fans on Twitter have celebrated former Saints coach Jim Haslett receiving a coaching position with the USFL.

NFL Rumors: Saints Looking To Draft Kenny Pickett Or Malik Williams - The Inquisitr

Rumors indicate that the Saints are high on both Kenny Pickett and Malik Williams and would consider packing their two first-round picks together and trading up in the draft in order to select one of them.

3 best trade destinations for Kyler Murray if Cardinals don’t sign him to extension - Clutch Points

The Saints are named as the #1 trade destination for Kyler Murray if he does not signing an extension with the Arizona Cardinals.

