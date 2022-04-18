Fleur-de-Links, April 18: Former Saints running back speaks on USFL

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints could be interested in Malik Willis - Canal Street Chronicles
Reports continue to indicate that the Saints are interested in Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.
Photos: Saints, Pelicans attend 2022 Crescent City Classic - New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans both “had a huge presence” at the 2022 Crescent City Classic.
2022 NFL Draft: Top potential targets for the New Orleans Saints at No. 16 and No. 19 overall - Pro Football Focus
Pro Football Focus has named Chris Olave, Trevor Penning, Desmond Ridder, Treylon Burks. Kenny Pickett, and Bernhard Raimann all as potential first-round draft picks for the Saints.
Sports Zone: Former Saints FB Buford Jordan on how USFL opened door to 7-year NFL career - WGNO
As the USFL starts begins its 2022 season, Buford Jordan, who played for the Saints for 6 years, recalls how his time in the USFL gave him an opportunity to play in the NFL.
5 best NFL team fits for Drake London - Trojans Wire
The Saints are named as a potential landing spot for USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London.
Inside Report Reveals Vikings Are a Draft Day Trade Partner With NFC Rival - Heavy
uStadium has named the Minnesota Vikings as a draft day trade partner with the New Orleans Saints.
Highlights: Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore top plays from rookie season | Saints 2017 Draft Class - New Orleans Saints
A look at highlights from Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore five years after they were drafted to the Saints.
.@SeanPayton and his wife Skylene at Game 1 of the @PelicansNBA - Suns series #OneNOLA pic.twitter.com/QpA9PnZLwl— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 18, 2022
Help us wish a HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Saints Legend Jonathan Vilma @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/694XJhDW8h— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 16, 2022
#Saints staff volunteering at the Crescent City Classic— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 16, 2022
Ran into some old friends @thomasmorstead pic.twitter.com/HVEYVlPObg
