Fleur-de-Links, April 18: Former Saints running back speaks on USFL

Reports continue to indicate that the Saints are interested in Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans both “had a huge presence” at the 2022 Crescent City Classic.

Pro Football Focus has named Chris Olave, Trevor Penning, Desmond Ridder, Treylon Burks. Kenny Pickett, and Bernhard Raimann all as potential first-round draft picks for the Saints.

As the USFL starts begins its 2022 season, Buford Jordan, who played for the Saints for 6 years, recalls how his time in the USFL gave him an opportunity to play in the NFL.

The Saints are named as a potential landing spot for USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London.

uStadium has named the Minnesota Vikings as a draft day trade partner with the New Orleans Saints.

A look at highlights from Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore five years after they were drafted to the Saints.

.@SeanPayton and his wife Skylene at Game 1 of the @PelicansNBA - Suns series #OneNOLA pic.twitter.com/QpA9PnZLwl — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 18, 2022

Help us wish a HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Saints Legend Jonathan Vilma @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/694XJhDW8h — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 16, 2022