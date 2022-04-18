 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, April 18: Former Saints running back speaks on USFL

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints could be interested in Malik Willis - Canal Street Chronicles

Reports continue to indicate that the Saints are interested in Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

Photos: Saints, Pelicans attend 2022 Crescent City Classic - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans both “had a huge presence” at the 2022 Crescent City Classic.

2022 NFL Draft: Top potential targets for the New Orleans Saints at No. 16 and No. 19 overall - Pro Football Focus

Pro Football Focus has named Chris Olave, Trevor Penning, Desmond Ridder, Treylon Burks. Kenny Pickett, and Bernhard Raimann all as potential first-round draft picks for the Saints.

Sports Zone: Former Saints FB Buford Jordan on how USFL opened door to 7-year NFL career - WGNO

As the USFL starts begins its 2022 season, Buford Jordan, who played for the Saints for 6 years, recalls how his time in the USFL gave him an opportunity to play in the NFL.

5 best NFL team fits for Drake London - Trojans Wire

The Saints are named as a potential landing spot for USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London.

Inside Report Reveals Vikings Are a Draft Day Trade Partner With NFC Rival - Heavy

uStadium has named the Minnesota Vikings as a draft day trade partner with the New Orleans Saints.

Highlights: Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore top plays from rookie season | Saints 2017 Draft Class - New Orleans Saints

A look at highlights from Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore five years after they were drafted to the Saints.

