Saints re-sign RB Dwayne Washington to a one-year deal, per report

The New Orleans Saints have re-signed running back Dwayne Washington to a one-year deal. Washington has been a key piece of the Saints very successful special teams unit the past few years under special teams coach Darren Rizzi. He will return for his fifth year with the team.

Since signing with the Saints, Washington has been an impact player on special teams tallying 15 tackles, one blocked punt, and recovering another blocked punt. The Saints continue to prioritize improving their special teams unit while retaining some of their own. Rizzi’s special teams units have ranked among some of the best since joining the team, with many around the league regarding them as a top 5 unit for the past few years.

