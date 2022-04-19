Saints to hold Draft Boil for fans

On Saturday, April 30th the New Orleans Saints will hold a Draft Boil from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, located on 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie. There will be special appearances by current and former Saints players, Saints mascots and the Saints Cheer Krewe and live music by Blue Rhythm.

Event includes:



▪️ Crawfish, jambalaya, hot dogs, beverages

▪️ Appearances by Saints players

▪️ Live music

▪️ Free Draft Boil T-shirts courtesy of @Entergy, while supplies last.



*Please note that all tickets for the boil will be mobile. — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 18, 2022

Tickets are $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for children under 12. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Louisiana. You can purchase your tickets now at Saints Draft Boil | New Orleans Saints

