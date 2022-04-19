 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saints to hold Draft Boil for fans

The one-day event will feature food, music and fun for a good cause.

By Tina Howell
New York Giants v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

On Saturday, April 30th the New Orleans Saints will hold a Draft Boil from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, located on 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie. There will be special appearances by current and former Saints players, Saints mascots and the Saints Cheer Krewe and live music by Blue Rhythm.

Tickets are $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for children under 12. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Louisiana. You can purchase your tickets now at Saints Draft Boil | New Orleans Saints

