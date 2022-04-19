Fleur-de-Links, April 19: Saints re-sign running back to one-year deal

The Saints have re-signed running back Dwayne Washington to a one-year deal, marking his 5th season with the Saints.

A look at the combined statistics of Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson predicts that the Saints will use their first round picks to draft offensive tackle Trevor Penning and quarterback Matt Corral.

NFL Network’s Steve Wyche was the special guest on the most recent edition of the Saints podcast.

A look at the Saints’ history drafting wide receivers in the first round.

The most recent mock draft from Sporting News has the Saints trading up to #5 in the draft to grab Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

Highlights from the rookie seasons of Tre’Quan Smith and Marcus Davenport in 2018.