Fleur-de-Links, April 19: Saints re-sign running back to one-year deal

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints re-sign RB Dwayne Washington to a one-year deal, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have re-signed running back Dwayne Washington to a one-year deal, marking his 5th season with the Saints.
Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton give New Orleans Saints highly productive quarterback room - New Orleans Saints
A look at the combined statistics of Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton.
Ryan Wilson 7-Round Mock: New Orleans Saints - CBS Sports
CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson predicts that the Saints will use their first round picks to draft offensive tackle Trevor Penning and quarterback Matt Corral.
Steve Wyche on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | April 18, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
NFL Network’s Steve Wyche was the special guest on the most recent edition of the Saints podcast.
Saints 1st Round Draft History at Wide Receiver - Saints News Network
A look at the Saints’ history drafting wide receivers in the first round.
NFL mock draft 2022 with trades: Saints, Steelers go up for QBs; Lions, Giants stay busy with deals - Sporting News
The most recent mock draft from Sporting News has the Saints trading up to #5 in the draft to grab Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.
Highlights: Tre’Quan Smith, Marcus Davenport top plays from rookie season | Saints 2018 Draft Class - New Orleans Saints
Highlights from the rookie seasons of Tre’Quan Smith and Marcus Davenport in 2018.
#Saints re-sign running back Dwayne Washington on a one-year contract! ➡️ https://t.co/yCJXaYsmPH pic.twitter.com/X4VpPtmWv1— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 18, 2022
2️⃣4️⃣ • ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/Ll2OiLu97I— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 18, 2022
Happy Birthday to Saints Legend @Willie_Roaf— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 18, 2022
⚜️ Pro Football Hall of Fame
⚜️ Saints Hall of Fame
⚜️ 11x Pro Bowler @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/bDLVvN6KXN
