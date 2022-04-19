Jarvis Landry To Visit The Saints, Per Reports

“Oh my God, it’s happening” wise words from Michael Scott from the hit TV show, The Office. This is not a drill folks! According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry is set to meet with the New Orleans Saints this week. Multiple sources including Jordan Schultz and Nick Underhill have also confirmed that the former LSU tiger will indeed meet with the team tomorrow as he flies into New Orleans tonight.

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the #Saints this week, per source. Should be there tomorrow. New Orleans has been looking for WR help for a while. #Browns still in the mix for Landry, too. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 19, 2022

Jarvis Landry flies in tonight and will visit the Saints tomorrow — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 19, 2022

Landry is coming off a season where he recorded career lows in receptions, touchdowns, yards, and was ultimately released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason. The only other team that Landry was met with during the offseason has been the Atlanta Falcons. Wide receiver has arguably been the position of most importance to upgrade for the Saints going into the offseason. The Saints currently have Michael Thomas, Deonte Harty, Marquez Callaway, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Tre’quan Smith and Kawan Baker under contract. We’ll have more on this story as updates come in.

