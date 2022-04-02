Saints re-sign P.J. Williams on one-year deal

The New Orleans Saints have re-signed defensive back P.J. Williams on a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter.

Saints’ safety P.J. Williams is returning to New Orleans on a one-year deal, per source. This now will be Williams’ eighth season with the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2022

Going into his eighth season in NOLA, Williams has become a mainstay on the back end of this Saints defense. His versatility to be able to play in the slot corner role or at safety has proved beneficial to the overall depth of Dennis Allen’s defense.

According to Pro Football Reference, he has eight career interceptions and 31 pass deflections.

Last year, he played 545 snaps and recorded a 70.0 overall PFF grade.

