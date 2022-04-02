Saints sign former Texans DT Jaleel Johnson to a one-year deal

The New Orleans Saints continue to build their defensive tackle depth by signing former Viking and Texan Jaleel Johnson. Johnson was with the team throughout the preseason and initially made the practice squad at the beginning out the 2021 season, however after Vincent Taylor went down with an ankle injury Johnson was claimed by Houston and played in 12 games during the 2021 season. His best season came in 2019 when he was playing for the Minnesota Vikings, he recorded 3.5 sacks and 5 quarterback hits in 3 starts that season. The former 4th round pick Now joins of defensive tackle group that consist of free agent pickup Kentavius Street, and some of their own free agents including Shy Tuttle and Jalen Dalton. Pair that with returners David Onyemta, Malcom Roach, Christian Ringo, and Albert Huggins.

#Saints DT pass rush productivity ratings, per PFF:



6.6 - David Onyemata (264 snaps)

5.4 - Kentavius Street (205, SF)

4.0 - Jaleel Johnson (151, HOU)

2.9 - Albert Huggins (105)

2.4 - Malcolm Roach (127)

1.4 - Shy Tuttle (244)



Christian Ringo (2.2 on 159) remains a free agent — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) April 2, 2022

Last season the defensive tackle position was one that certainly took hit after hit. With injuries and suspensions, looks like the Saints are doing everything they can to make sure they have depth going into the NFL draft at the defensive tackle position.

