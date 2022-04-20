Fleur-de-Links, April 20: Saints set to host veteran wide receiver for a visit

New Orleans Saints News:
Jarvis Landry To Visit The Saints, Per Reports - Canal Street Chronicles
Reports indicate that wide receiver Jarvis Landry is set to visit the Saints.
Veteran WR Jarvis Landry to visit Saints, return to Browns also still in play, per reports - CBS Sports
While Landry is reportedly set to visit the Saints, previous reports indicated that he might still re-sign with the Cleveland Browns.
Jarvis Landry Visiting Saints: Fans React - The Spun
Saints fans have generally reacted positively to the reports that Jarvis Landry is going to visit the Saints.
Sean Payton adjusting to life as an ex-Saints coach: ‘I’m really removed from it. That’s OK’ - NOLA
Sean Payton spoke in a very detached manner when recently speaking about the Saints, saying that he is “removed from it,” but still follows the news regarding his former team.
Sean Payton admits that “intermediaries talked” about the possibility of him coaching in Miami - Pro Football Talk
Sean Payton addressed the recent rumors about the Miami Dolphins and Tom Brady, saying that he also has heard the story but knows nothing more about it.
Photos: Saints join Celebrity Shootout at 2022 Zurich Classic - New Orleans Saints
Images of Demario Davis and Sean Payton as participants at the 2022 Zurich Classic.
Report: Kwon Alexander Visiting Jets - Gang Green Nation
Reports indicate that linebacker Kwon Alexander, who has played for the Saints since November of 2020, is set to visit the New York Jets.
The team of @SeanPayton and Chris Berman won the @Zurich_Classic Celebrity Shootout today! @demario__davis also competed in the event ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/fohsrZPaGg— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 20, 2022
YEAR 12 we spinning crazy!!!— Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) April 20, 2022
⏳… #GodWinS https://t.co/dfX334EyKl
ENERGY WAS CRAZY TODAY LOVED BEING W/ Montegut Elementary S/O @HancockWhitney KIDS LOVE THE EVENT! https://t.co/dDs3SVMl37— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) April 19, 2022
