Fleur-de-Links, April 20: Saints set to host veteran wide receiver for a visit

Reports indicate that wide receiver Jarvis Landry is set to visit the Saints.

While Landry is reportedly set to visit the Saints, previous reports indicated that he might still re-sign with the Cleveland Browns.

Saints fans have generally reacted positively to the reports that Jarvis Landry is going to visit the Saints.

Sean Payton spoke in a very detached manner when recently speaking about the Saints, saying that he is “removed from it,” but still follows the news regarding his former team.

Sean Payton addressed the recent rumors about the Miami Dolphins and Tom Brady, saying that he also has heard the story but knows nothing more about it.

Images of Demario Davis and Sean Payton as participants at the 2022 Zurich Classic.

Reports indicate that linebacker Kwon Alexander, who has played for the Saints since November of 2020, is set to visit the New York Jets.

The team of @SeanPayton and Chris Berman won the @Zurich_Classic Celebrity Shootout today! @demario__davis also competed in the event ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/fohsrZPaGg — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 20, 2022