What would a Deebo Samuel trade package look like?

With the news of wide receiver Deebo Samuel reportedly requesting a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, I thought right now would be a perfect time to come up with a hypothetical trade package in which the New Orleans Saints could acquire Samuel.

Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.



He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022

The obvious starting point for a player like Samuel would be a first rounder so let's start there. Being that the Saints have two of them, the 49ers would want to pick 16 (1st) rather than picking at 19 (1st) so let’s give it to them. Now from here, I look back on the Tyreek Hill trade and see how much Miami included in their deal. The two players are somewhat comparable as far as their utilization within an offense and the amount of productivity they bring which means it is likely that the 49ers will ask for similar compensation for Samuel to be moved.

Saints send: Picks 16 (1st), 49 (2nd) & 161 (5th)

49ers send: WR Deebo Samuel

The Dolphins gave up picks 29 (1st) & 50 (2nd) along with a fourth rounder this year, next year and an additional sixth next year. With the Saints already giving up pick 16 (1st), I believe giving up picks 49 (2nd) & 161 (5th) would be enough to unload Samuel. It would place the 49ers in a perfect position to upgrade at receiver in the first round and even in the second round if they wanted to. The Saints also don’t have the luxury to give up further compensation in future drafts either, which makes this the best offer the team can make.

It is very unlikely that the Saints would be interested in making this move, not because of Deebo Samuel’s ability but for the fact that it would come with a $25+ million-dollar contract that the team likely is not willing to pay. Of course, anything is possible in this league but I would not expect anything of this sort the way things stand today with the team.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel