 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, April 21: Saints named as potential home for 49ers wide receiver

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Canal Street Chronicles looks to the future at QB with Kenny Pickett at No. 16 - Canal Street Chronicles

In SB Nation’s community mock draft, the Saints select Kenny Pickett at number 16.

Grading Every NFL Team’s Offseason Before the 2022 Draft - Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton gave the Saints a grade of B- for their pre-draft 2022 offseason.

Saints trade with Texans at No. 13 in latest Pro Football Focus mock - Texans Wire

In a recent Pro Football Focus mock draft, the Saints trade with the Houston Texans to move up to #13 in the NFL draft.

Deebo Samuel Landing Spots: Saints, Packers and Chiefs among potential candidates - Pro Football Network

The Saints are named as a potential landing spot for San Francisco 49er’s wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

WATCH: Drew Brees says Saints ‘pretty set’ at quarterback - WGNO

When interviewed at the Zurich Classic, Drew Brees said that the the Saints were “pretty set” at quarterback.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman explains trading first-round picks with Saints, what it means for Jalen Hurts’ future - CBS Sports

Executive vice president and general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles Howie Roseman recently spoke on the NFL draft picks trade with the Saints.

Saints start strong and finish...less strong...in Kiper and McShay’s dual mock - Canal Street Chronicles

In Mel Kiper and Todd McShay’s recent three-round mock draft, the Saints draft offensive tackle Trevor Penning, wide receiver Chris Olave, quarterback Sam Howell, and finally safety JT Woods.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...