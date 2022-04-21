Fleur-de-Links, April 21: Saints named as potential home for 49ers wide receiver

New Orleans Saints News:
Canal Street Chronicles looks to the future at QB with Kenny Pickett at No. 16 - Canal Street Chronicles
In SB Nation’s community mock draft, the Saints select Kenny Pickett at number 16.
Grading Every NFL Team’s Offseason Before the 2022 Draft - Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton gave the Saints a grade of B- for their pre-draft 2022 offseason.
Saints trade with Texans at No. 13 in latest Pro Football Focus mock - Texans Wire
In a recent Pro Football Focus mock draft, the Saints trade with the Houston Texans to move up to #13 in the NFL draft.
Deebo Samuel Landing Spots: Saints, Packers and Chiefs among potential candidates - Pro Football Network
The Saints are named as a potential landing spot for San Francisco 49er’s wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
WATCH: Drew Brees says Saints ‘pretty set’ at quarterback - WGNO
When interviewed at the Zurich Classic, Drew Brees said that the the Saints were “pretty set” at quarterback.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman explains trading first-round picks with Saints, what it means for Jalen Hurts’ future - CBS Sports
Executive vice president and general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles Howie Roseman recently spoke on the NFL draft picks trade with the Saints.
Saints start strong and finish...less strong...in Kiper and McShay’s dual mock - Canal Street Chronicles
In Mel Kiper and Todd McShay’s recent three-round mock draft, the Saints draft offensive tackle Trevor Penning, wide receiver Chris Olave, quarterback Sam Howell, and finally safety JT Woods.
⚜️ @Demario__Davis and @SeanPayton compete in @Zurich_Classic Celebrity Shootout!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 20, 2022
Photos : https://t.co/38CDPKNkTe pic.twitter.com/NAZPsY4xdZ
.@AdeboPaulson_ finished his rookie season with 3 interceptions, 8 pass deflections, and 66 tackles. Take a look back at some of his top moments from his first season in the NFL— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 20, 2022
: more on https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF pic.twitter.com/OaaClWPVWt
Our NFC South draft preview continues as @ErinESummers and @JohnDeShazier speak with the voice of the Carolina Panthers, Anish Shroff.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 20, 2022
Listen now: https://t.co/woLVZuTtbN@SeatGeek | @AnishESPN pic.twitter.com/CLH1ZB0alt
