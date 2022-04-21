Fleur-de-Links, April 21: Saints named as potential home for 49ers wide receiver

In SB Nation’s community mock draft, the Saints select Kenny Pickett at number 16.

Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton gave the Saints a grade of B- for their pre-draft 2022 offseason.

In a recent Pro Football Focus mock draft, the Saints trade with the Houston Texans to move up to #13 in the NFL draft.

The Saints are named as a potential landing spot for San Francisco 49er’s wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

When interviewed at the Zurich Classic, Drew Brees said that the the Saints were “pretty set” at quarterback.

Executive vice president and general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles Howie Roseman recently spoke on the NFL draft picks trade with the Saints.

In Mel Kiper and Todd McShay’s recent three-round mock draft, the Saints draft offensive tackle Trevor Penning, wide receiver Chris Olave, quarterback Sam Howell, and finally safety JT Woods.

