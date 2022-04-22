Five DL Prospects to Look For in the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is a week away.

With that being said, it’s time to dive deeper than ever into positions of need/positions of want. Defensive line is a position that every team can always build on and the New Orleans Saints are no different.

Here are five prospects on the defensive line to look for next weekend:

Jordan Davis, Georgia, 6’6”, 341 lbs.

Davis was a matchup nightmare for teams across the country, especially the SEC. With his long frame and 341 pounds of muscle, it’s hard to find a offensive linemen that could keep him at bay. He’s a disruptive force in the middle and looks to be more of the same at the next level.

2. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia, 6’3”, 304 lbs.

Wyatt is as disruptive and talented as his teammate above. Devonte is a little bit smaller than Davis, but still long and freaky fast for a guy of his size. Running a 4.77 40-yard dash at 300 pounds is scary. I could see him going early, but the Saints should consider him if he’s still there late in the first.

3. Logan Hall, Houston, 6’6”, 285 lbs.

Hall is a shifty defensive end that has long arms and quick feet. Hall had 6 sacks a year ago for Houston and looks to be a starter in the NFL after a year or two of work. This isn’t a first rounder type player, but I could see the Saints spending a 3rd or 4th on a guy like Hall.

4. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati, 6’5”, 228 lbs.

Sanders is a prospect I really like on Day 3. Sanders is a defensive end from Cincinnati who played in the College Football Playoff a year ago. He’s a little small for NFL standards at 230 pounds but has a quick first step and can really be a playmaker. Look for him to be a “project piece” in the league.

5. CJ Brewer, Coastal Carolina, 6’2”, 290 lbs.

Brewer played at Coastal Carolina, which has been one of the top mid-major programs of the last 5 years. He tallied 4.5 sacks last year and 54 total tackles. Brewer runs a 4.97 40, which isn’t bad for a defensive player. He also has a wingspan of 75 inches, which can be a matchup issue for some. Again, not a Day 1 prospect, but he could make a team very happy for not a whole lot of money.

