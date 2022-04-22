 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, April 22: Ceedy Duce continues to troll Tom Brady

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Canal Street Chronicles adds another former Buckeye to WR corps with Garrett Wilson at No. 19 - Canal Street Chronicles

In the SB Nation community mock draft, Canal Street Chronicles uses the Saints #19 pick to draft Ohio wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

New Orleans Saints mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis - Sportsnaut

In Sportsnaut’s latest mock draft, Vincent Frank predicts that the Saints will draft offensive tackle Charles Cross and wide receiver Chris Olave in the first round.

Look: Maurice Jones-Drew Has Crazy NFL Draft Prediction - The Spun

Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew predicts that the Saints will trade with the New York Jets to move up to #10 and draft quarterback Matt Corral.

NFL to announce its full 2022 schedule May 12, international games May 4 - NOLA

While the NFL is set to announce the full schedule on Thursday, May 12th, they will announce the international games a week earlier, one of which will be a Saints home game.

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams - Browns Nation

Reports seem to confirm earlier speculation that wide receiver Jarvis Landry will choose between signing with the Saints and returning to the Cleveland Browns.

Report: NFL eyeing Vikings-Saints in Week 4 or 5 London game - Vikings Wire

Reports seem to indicate that the Saints home game in London will be in Week 4 or 5 and will be against the Minnesota Vikings.

Saints DB C.J. Gardner Johnson gave kids a chance to put a hit on Tom Brady at his youth camp - NOLA

In his most recent youth training camp, C.J. Gardner-Johnson brought along a tackle dummy with Tom Brady’s jersey on it.

