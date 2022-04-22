Fleur-de-Links, April 22: Ceedy Duce continues to troll Tom Brady

In the SB Nation community mock draft, Canal Street Chronicles uses the Saints #19 pick to draft Ohio wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

In Sportsnaut’s latest mock draft, Vincent Frank predicts that the Saints will draft offensive tackle Charles Cross and wide receiver Chris Olave in the first round.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew predicts that the Saints will trade with the New York Jets to move up to #10 and draft quarterback Matt Corral.

While the NFL is set to announce the full schedule on Thursday, May 12th, they will announce the international games a week earlier, one of which will be a Saints home game.

Reports seem to confirm earlier speculation that wide receiver Jarvis Landry will choose between signing with the Saints and returning to the Cleveland Browns.

Reports seem to indicate that the Saints home game in London will be in Week 4 or 5 and will be against the Minnesota Vikings.

In his most recent youth training camp, C.J. Gardner-Johnson brought along a tackle dummy with Tom Brady’s jersey on it.

21 years ago today the New Orleans #Saints drafted DEEEUUUUCEEEEE McAllister with the 23rd pick in the NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/Dc9uGGd17a — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 21, 2022

The latest word I've heard on the Saints' International game in London is Week 4 vs. Minnesota. This has been a fluid situation so don't book it just yet. We know it will be either W4 or W5. Opponent has changed multiple times. The NFL should announce the matchups soon. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) April 21, 2022