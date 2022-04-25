QB Kenny Pickett linked to the Saints

The New Orleans Saints may want to draft a quarterback early in the first round after re-signing Jameis Winston to a short-term deal and signing Andy Dalton as their No. 2. The Saints may not be all in with Jameis as their QB1 and if not, they could trade up to land Kenny Pickett. The Saints have a +375 odds to draft Pickett, which ties them with the Steelers for the second-best odds. The Pittsburgh product did not have a strong career until this past season as he threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 13 games. I personally do not think the Saints should look his way because is one strong season enough for him to land in the top 20 of this year’s NFL Draft?

Could the Saints be eyeballing QB Kenny Pickett in round one? (They haven't used a first-rounder on a QB in the draft since Archie Manning in 1971. They used a 1981 supplemental first-rounder on Dave Wilson.) https://t.co/OFoeDMymF2 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 18, 2022

The Saints should rock out with Jameis Winston and put more weapons around him. Last season, we were not able to see Jameis at his full potential due to the fact that he had a season-ending injury. The Saints should focus on drafting a WR or trading for one so some of the pressure can come off of Michael Thomas. If I were Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen, I would stay away from Kenny Pickett and surround Jameis with an explosive receiver.

