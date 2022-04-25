Saints 2022 schedule to be released mid-May

It’s that time of year again! The NFL has announced that the full 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12th. The New Orleans Saints will play opponents from the AFC North and NFC West this season. On the road, they will face the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and their NFC South rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At home in Caesars Superdome, they will play the Falcons, Panthers and Buccaneers again as well as the Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.

It was announced back in February that one of the Saints home games will be played in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They have previously played 2 of their regular season games in London at Wembley Stadium, against the San Diego Chargers in 2008 and in 2017, against the Miami Dolphins. While there has been no official word on who the Saints will face on London, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com has reported that it could be the Vikings in either week 4 or week 5.

The latest word I've heard on the Saints' International game in London is Week 4 vs. Minnesota. This has been a fluid situation so don't book it just yet. We know it will be either W4 or W5. Opponent has changed multiple times. The NFL should announce the matchups soon. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) April 21, 2022

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long to find out because this season’s 5 international NFL games will be officially announced on Wednesday, May 4th.

