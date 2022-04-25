 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, April 25: Drew Brees shares his hopes for Taysom Hill in 2022

New Orleans Saints News:

Drew Brees says Saints’ Taysom Hill should still receive 10-15 snaps at quarterback per game - CBS Sports

Drew Brees shares his thoughts on the Saints quarterback room, acknowledging the skill and talent of Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, but also saying that he thinks Taysom Hill should take 10-15 snaps per game “at minimum.”

Bucky Brooks makes No. 19 overall pick for Saints | ‘NFL Mock Draft Live’ - NFL.com

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks predicts that the Saints will pick Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson at #19.

NFL World Reacts To Saints, Steelers Quarterback Rumor - The Spun

Rumors are indicating that the Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers are “sure bet[s]” to pick quarterbacks in the first round of the NFL Draft, and fans have mixed feelings about these rumors.

2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs, Saints make franchise-altering trades in Round 1 - Pro Football Network

In Pro Football Network’s final mock draft before the 2022 NFL Draft, the Saints trade away both first round picks to move up to #7 and draft offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

Do oddsmakers know something we don’t know about Saints’ first draft pick? - NOLA

As of Friday, April 22nd, Caesars Sportsbook had Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, and Matt Corral at equal odds to be the first draft pick for the Saints.

2022 NFL mock draft: Updated 1st-round projections with trades - Draft Wire

In the latest mock draft from Draft Wire, the Saints trade up to #12 and select wide receiver Garrett Wilson and select offensive tackle Trevor Penning at #19.

Should the Saints Explore a Trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney? - Saints News Network

A look at whether or not the Saints should pursue wide receiver Kadarius Toney following the emerge of reports that the New York Giants are shopping him around.

