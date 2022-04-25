Fleur-de-Links, April 25: Drew Brees shares his hopes for Taysom Hill in 2022

Drew Brees shares his thoughts on the Saints quarterback room, acknowledging the skill and talent of Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, but also saying that he thinks Taysom Hill should take 10-15 snaps per game “at minimum.”

NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks predicts that the Saints will pick Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson at #19.

Rumors are indicating that the Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers are “sure bet[s]” to pick quarterbacks in the first round of the NFL Draft, and fans have mixed feelings about these rumors.

In Pro Football Network’s final mock draft before the 2022 NFL Draft, the Saints trade away both first round picks to move up to #7 and draft offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

As of Friday, April 22nd, Caesars Sportsbook had Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, and Matt Corral at equal odds to be the first draft pick for the Saints.

In the latest mock draft from Draft Wire, the Saints trade up to #12 and select wide receiver Garrett Wilson and select offensive tackle Trevor Penning at #19.

A look at whether or not the Saints should pursue wide receiver Kadarius Toney following the emerge of reports that the New York Giants are shopping him around.

18 years ago today, the #Saints selected @OhioStateFB DE Will Smith with the 18th overall pick in the NFL Draft #SaintsDraft pic.twitter.com/Ky0jQ7GFry — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 24, 2022