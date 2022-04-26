The Top 125 Players in the 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL draft is less than a week away and it’s time to lock-in. I have ranked the top 125 NFL draft prospects and put them in different categories. The top 10 prospects will be ranked but then the rest will be placed into different sections based on talent and value.

The Top 10

1. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

The favorite to be the first overall selection Aidan Hutchinson exploded onto the scene this season and made a name for himself early. He had 14 sacks along with 62 total tackles in his final season with Michigan. Hutchinson will be a day 1 starter with elite level height and length, explosive off the ball and quick lateral movements made him impossible to block. Some scouts are worried about his arm length and if that will affect him rushing the passer at this level. Besides that, Hutchinson is the best overall prospect in this draft class.

2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Kayvon Thibodeaux has the talent and skill to be the best player in this year’s class if he can put it all together. A freak athlete with the most explosiveness you will find at edge in this year’s class. A dominant bull rush with long and strong pass rush moves makes him a threat every down. The only question mark with him is his motor, some scouts say he takes plays off. He also told teams at the NFL combine he was going to do certain drills and then did not. You also could be taught a few more pass rush moves and needs to be a litte more fluid in his rushes. Nonetheless, he has one of the highest ceilings in the draft. Jadeveon Clowney like.

3. Derek Stingley Jr, CB, LSU

Don’t let last year’s tape blind you to the fact that Derek Stingley Jr is the best cover corner in this year’s class. When you turn on the tape he has the same impact as a guy like Darrelle Revis, the ability to singly shot down an entire side of the field. Stingley has it all, good measurable, elite athlete, great anticipation and has the ball skills of a wide receiver. His 2019 tape is the reason he is a top 3 prospect in the draft.

4. Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Travon Walker was one of the many Georgia defensive players that helped carrying them to a national championship. Walker has the skill and body type to be a 3-4 edge rusher. When you watch his tape, he will remind you of ZaDarius Smith with his elite length and strong hands. One of the most polished edge rushers in this year’s class, has the traits to be taken first overall.

5. Evan Neal, T, Alabama

A franchise tackle with three years of experience playing against the highest level. There will be a run of tackles early in the draft and Neal has every reason to be the first taken. He also has experience starting at right and left tackle which could attract many NFL teams. His elite-level fundamentals make him the best tackle in this year’s class.

6. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

The best safety in this year’s class Kyle Hamilton. Many analysts have predicted a fall in draft boards, but I don’t buy it. Hamilton has elite coverage skills, can play in the box, and can play high. He may have not had a great 40 time but his sideline-to-sideline speed shows up on tape. He will be a day 1 impact player with a frame like a linebacker and skills of a defensive back.

7. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Many scouts and executives believe that Jameson Williams is a franchise cornerstone kind of player. He transferred away from Ohio State for a bigger opportunity and it worked out great. Williams is a fantastic route runner with killer speed that will translate to the next level. He is the best YAC receiver in the draft, he’s a type of receiver that can take a screen pass to the house. In an interview, he said, “Every time I get the ball I’m trying to go to the crib”. Without an ACL tear late in the season, he’d be the perfect prospect, he is expected to make a full recovery.

8. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

The most dominant big man in the class Jordan Davis will be a day 1 impact player for any team that takes him. He is 6’6”, 340 pounds, and ran a 4.78 40. He’s ready to be a game-changer on day 1. Davis has the legit skills and traits to become one of the more dominant defensive linemen in the NFL.

9. Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

One of the most interesting NFL prospects edge rusher Jermaine Johnson faced a ton of adversity to get to the position he’s in now. He led the ACC in sacks and just continues to get better. One of the more raw prospects has a ton of room to grow but that’s not a bad thing. One of the more athletic defensive players in this draft, with great feet and the speed that jumps out on his film. He will need some work with his run defense and pass rush moves but one of the higher upside players in the class.

10. Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State

Another tackle that can start for you on day one Charles Cross. There are 4-5 tackles in this class that will be day one starts and Cross will be one of them. He is a two-year starter with an elite frame and hands. His pass pro sets are NFL day 1 ready and has really good feet and drive in the run game. One of the stronger players in the draft

First Round Talent

The next group of players will be in no particular order but all will be prospects who are first-round talent.

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Ikem Ekwonu, T, North Carolina State

Trevor Penning, T, Nothern Iowa

Bernhard Raimann, T, Central Michigan

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Nakobe Dean, LB Georgia

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Drake London, WR, USC

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Day 2 Standouts

Again, in no particular order, prospects who are 2nd and 3rd round talent.

Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Brian Robinson Jr, RB, Alabama

James Cook, RB, Georgia

Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Daxton Hill, S/CB Michigan

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Kingsley Enagbare, LB, South Carolina

Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Troy Anderson, LB, Montana St

Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, G ,Texas A&M

Dylan Parham, G, Memphis

Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State

Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky

Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga

Abraham Lucas, T, Washington State

Daniel Faale, OL, Minnesota

Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota

David Ojabo, DE, Michigan

Drake Jackson, DE, USC

Nik Bonitto, DE, Oklahoma

Logan Hall, DL, Houston

Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

Myjai Sanders, DT, Cincinnati

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

John Metchie lll, WR, Alabama

Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

David Bell, WR, Purdue

Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis

Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Day 3 Prospects

Rounds 4 through 7 of prospects who will most likely hear their name called on Day 3.

Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina

Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

Martin Emerson, CB, Miss State

Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

Cordale Flott CB/S, LSU

Verone McKinley lll, S, Oregon

Percy Butler, S, Louisiana

Smoke Monday, S, Auburn

Kerby Joesph, S, Illinois

EJ Perry, QB, Brown

Skyler Thompson, QB, Kansas State

Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame

Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Channing Tindall, LB Georgia

Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State

Travis Jones, DT, UConn

Neil Farrell Jr, DT, LSU

Zachary Carter, DT, Florida

Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA

Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU

Cade Otton, TE, Washington

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Jamaree Slayer, T, Georgia

Darian Kinnard, T, Kentucky

Kellen Diesch, T, Arizona State

Nicholas Petit-Frere, T, Ohio State

Ed Ingram, G, LSU

Marquis Hayes, G, Oklahoma

Thayer Munford, G, Ohio State

Rasheed Walker, OL, Penn State

Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa

Matt Araiza, P/K, San Diego State

Cade York, K, LSU

