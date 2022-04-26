The Top 125 Players in the 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL draft is less than a week away and it’s time to lock-in. I have ranked the top 125 NFL draft prospects and put them in different categories. The top 10 prospects will be ranked but then the rest will be placed into different sections based on talent and value.
The Top 10
1. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
The favorite to be the first overall selection Aidan Hutchinson exploded onto the scene this season and made a name for himself early. He had 14 sacks along with 62 total tackles in his final season with Michigan. Hutchinson will be a day 1 starter with elite level height and length, explosive off the ball and quick lateral movements made him impossible to block. Some scouts are worried about his arm length and if that will affect him rushing the passer at this level. Besides that, Hutchinson is the best overall prospect in this draft class.
2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
Kayvon Thibodeaux has the talent and skill to be the best player in this year’s class if he can put it all together. A freak athlete with the most explosiveness you will find at edge in this year’s class. A dominant bull rush with long and strong pass rush moves makes him a threat every down. The only question mark with him is his motor, some scouts say he takes plays off. He also told teams at the NFL combine he was going to do certain drills and then did not. You also could be taught a few more pass rush moves and needs to be a litte more fluid in his rushes. Nonetheless, he has one of the highest ceilings in the draft. Jadeveon Clowney like.
3. Derek Stingley Jr, CB, LSU
Don’t let last year’s tape blind you to the fact that Derek Stingley Jr is the best cover corner in this year’s class. When you turn on the tape he has the same impact as a guy like Darrelle Revis, the ability to singly shot down an entire side of the field. Stingley has it all, good measurable, elite athlete, great anticipation and has the ball skills of a wide receiver. His 2019 tape is the reason he is a top 3 prospect in the draft.
4. Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
Travon Walker was one of the many Georgia defensive players that helped carrying them to a national championship. Walker has the skill and body type to be a 3-4 edge rusher. When you watch his tape, he will remind you of ZaDarius Smith with his elite length and strong hands. One of the most polished edge rushers in this year’s class, has the traits to be taken first overall.
5. Evan Neal, T, Alabama
A franchise tackle with three years of experience playing against the highest level. There will be a run of tackles early in the draft and Neal has every reason to be the first taken. He also has experience starting at right and left tackle which could attract many NFL teams. His elite-level fundamentals make him the best tackle in this year’s class.
6. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
The best safety in this year’s class Kyle Hamilton. Many analysts have predicted a fall in draft boards, but I don’t buy it. Hamilton has elite coverage skills, can play in the box, and can play high. He may have not had a great 40 time but his sideline-to-sideline speed shows up on tape. He will be a day 1 impact player with a frame like a linebacker and skills of a defensive back.
7. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Many scouts and executives believe that Jameson Williams is a franchise cornerstone kind of player. He transferred away from Ohio State for a bigger opportunity and it worked out great. Williams is a fantastic route runner with killer speed that will translate to the next level. He is the best YAC receiver in the draft, he’s a type of receiver that can take a screen pass to the house. In an interview, he said, “Every time I get the ball I’m trying to go to the crib”. Without an ACL tear late in the season, he’d be the perfect prospect, he is expected to make a full recovery.
8. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
The most dominant big man in the class Jordan Davis will be a day 1 impact player for any team that takes him. He is 6’6”, 340 pounds, and ran a 4.78 40. He’s ready to be a game-changer on day 1. Davis has the legit skills and traits to become one of the more dominant defensive linemen in the NFL.
9. Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
One of the most interesting NFL prospects edge rusher Jermaine Johnson faced a ton of adversity to get to the position he’s in now. He led the ACC in sacks and just continues to get better. One of the more raw prospects has a ton of room to grow but that’s not a bad thing. One of the more athletic defensive players in this draft, with great feet and the speed that jumps out on his film. He will need some work with his run defense and pass rush moves but one of the higher upside players in the class.
10. Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State
Another tackle that can start for you on day one Charles Cross. There are 4-5 tackles in this class that will be day one starts and Cross will be one of them. He is a two-year starter with an elite frame and hands. His pass pro sets are NFL day 1 ready and has really good feet and drive in the run game. One of the stronger players in the draft
First Round Talent
The next group of players will be in no particular order but all will be prospects who are first-round talent.
Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
Ikem Ekwonu, T, North Carolina State
Trevor Penning, T, Nothern Iowa
Bernhard Raimann, T, Central Michigan
Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
Andrew Booth Jr, CB, Clemson
Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Nakobe Dean, LB Georgia
Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Drake London, WR, USC
Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Day 2 Standouts
Again, in no particular order, prospects who are 2nd and 3rd round talent.
Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State
Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
Brian Robinson Jr, RB, Alabama
James Cook, RB, Georgia
Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky
Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
Daxton Hill, S/CB Michigan
Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
Kingsley Enagbare, LB, South Carolina
Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
Troy Anderson, LB, Montana St
Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M
Kenyon Green, G ,Texas A&M
Dylan Parham, G, Memphis
Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State
Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky
Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga
Abraham Lucas, T, Washington State
Daniel Faale, OL, Minnesota
Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky
Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota
David Ojabo, DE, Michigan
Drake Jackson, DE, USC
Nik Bonitto, DE, Oklahoma
Logan Hall, DL, Houston
Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama
Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
Myjai Sanders, DT, Cincinnati
George Pickens, WR, Georgia
Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
John Metchie lll, WR, Alabama
Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
David Bell, WR, Purdue
Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis
Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
Day 3 Prospects
Rounds 4 through 7 of prospects who will most likely hear their name called on Day 3.
Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU
Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina
Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA
Martin Emerson, CB, Miss State
Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
Cordale Flott CB/S, LSU
Verone McKinley lll, S, Oregon
Percy Butler, S, Louisiana
Smoke Monday, S, Auburn
Kerby Joesph, S, Illinois
EJ Perry, QB, Brown
Skyler Thompson, QB, Kansas State
Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame
Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
Channing Tindall, LB Georgia
Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State
Travis Jones, DT, UConn
Neil Farrell Jr, DT, LSU
Zachary Carter, DT, Florida
Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA
Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU
Cade Otton, TE, Washington
Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
Jamaree Slayer, T, Georgia
Darian Kinnard, T, Kentucky
Kellen Diesch, T, Arizona State
Nicholas Petit-Frere, T, Ohio State
Ed Ingram, G, LSU
Marquis Hayes, G, Oklahoma
Thayer Munford, G, Ohio State
Rasheed Walker, OL, Penn State
Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa
Matt Araiza, P/K, San Diego State
Cade York, K, LSU
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel
Loading comments...