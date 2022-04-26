 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, April 26: Saints begin voluntary minicamps

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New York Giants v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

QB Kenny Pickett linked to the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

Reports indicate that the Saints are interested in signing quarterback Kenny Pickett.

NFL Draft 2022 Rumors: Matt Corral Linked to Panthers, Seahawks, Falcons, Saints - Bleacher Report

The Saints are one of multiple teams linked to quarterback Matt Corral ahead of the NFL Draft.

Top tight end prospects the Saints could target in the 2022 NFL Draft - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at some of the top tight end prospects the Saints could be interested in for the upcoming draft.

Broncos, Raiders, Saints begin voluntary minicamps on Monday - NFL.com

The Saints were one of the few teams to begin holding voluntary minicamps on Monday, ahead of the NFL Draft.

Saints 2022 schedule to be released mid-May - Canal Street Chronicles

While the Saints 2022 opponents have already bee announced, the exact schedule is set to be released on May 4th.

Hearing postponed for New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Lammons, two others until Aug. 1 - ESPN

A hearing for Alvin Kamara and others involved in a Las Vegas assault case has been postponed to August 1st, as lawyers for Kamara and others have asked for more time to review evidence.

Drew Brees Reportedly Could Join Fox Sports After 1 NFL Season with NBC - Bleacher Report

According to a report from the New York Post, Drew Brees is “in the mix” to become the “lead NFL game analyst” for Fox Sports after just 1 season with NBC.

