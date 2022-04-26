Fleur-de-Links, April 26: Saints begin voluntary minicamps

Reports indicate that the Saints are interested in signing quarterback Kenny Pickett.

The Saints are one of multiple teams linked to quarterback Matt Corral ahead of the NFL Draft.

A look at some of the top tight end prospects the Saints could be interested in for the upcoming draft.

The Saints were one of the few teams to begin holding voluntary minicamps on Monday, ahead of the NFL Draft.

While the Saints 2022 opponents have already bee announced, the exact schedule is set to be released on May 4th.

A hearing for Alvin Kamara and others involved in a Las Vegas assault case has been postponed to August 1st, as lawyers for Kamara and others have asked for more time to review evidence.

According to a report from the New York Post, Drew Brees is “in the mix” to become the “lead NFL game analyst” for Fox Sports after just 1 season with NBC.