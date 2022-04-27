Fleur-de-Links, April 27: Los Angeles Chargers sign former Saints center

New Orleans Saints News:
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones jokes that Taco Charlton selection was his son’s idea; Saints DE fires back with response - CBS Sports
After being the subject of a joke made by Dallas Cowboy’s Jerry Jones, recent Saints signee Taco Charlton responded on Twitter with a GIF in reference to the money he made when he was signed.
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp - Los Angeles Chargers
Former Saints center Will Clapp has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.
3 Most Likely Teams to Draft Desmond Ridder - Fan Duel
The Saints are named as one of the most likely teams to draft Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder.
2022 NFL mock draft: 7-round projections for the Saints - Draft Wire
In his most recent mock draft, Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling predicts that the Saints will draft offensive tackle Trevor Penning and wide receiver Chris Olave in the first round.
If the Saints take a wide receiver in first round of NFL draft, the odds have a few suggestions - NOLA
According to Caesars Sportsbook, Chris Olave and Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks are the two most likely wide receivers for the Saints to draft in the first round.
Alvin Kamara Hearing Pushed Back: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
Fans on Twitter are wondering how the postponement of Alvin Kamara’s hearing to August will affect his availability to play.
Sean Payton Discusses Rumors, Saints Draft - Saints News Network
In a recent podcast appearance, Sean Payton spoke on the rumors connecting him to the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys, along with alluding to the fact that an official announcement of which broadcast studio he ends up with is incoming in “about four days.”
26 has come up big for the Black and Gold..take a look at some of the best plays of P.J. Williams' career!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 26, 2022
More on https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF | @PjWilliams_26 pic.twitter.com/t7Wh2xVTdn
If you love New Orleans, it’ll love you back! No place like it. Spot on article @CJMcCollum https://t.co/8y1bF8Tk3L— Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) April 26, 2022
No matter what metric you use, the Saints' 2017 draft class is one of the best in franchise and NFL history.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 26, 2022
How did it happen? Jeff Ireland explains.#Saints | @CoxComm https://t.co/vbQvpkfSI2
Loading comments...