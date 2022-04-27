 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, April 27: Los Angeles Chargers sign former Saints center

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones jokes that Taco Charlton selection was his son’s idea; Saints DE fires back with response - CBS Sports

After being the subject of a joke made by Dallas Cowboy’s Jerry Jones, recent Saints signee Taco Charlton responded on Twitter with a GIF in reference to the money he made when he was signed.

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp - Los Angeles Chargers

Former Saints center Will Clapp has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

3 Most Likely Teams to Draft Desmond Ridder - Fan Duel

The Saints are named as one of the most likely teams to draft Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder.

2022 NFL mock draft: 7-round projections for the Saints - Draft Wire

In his most recent mock draft, Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling predicts that the Saints will draft offensive tackle Trevor Penning and wide receiver Chris Olave in the first round.

If the Saints take a wide receiver in first round of NFL draft, the odds have a few suggestions - NOLA

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Chris Olave and Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks are the two most likely wide receivers for the Saints to draft in the first round.

Alvin Kamara Hearing Pushed Back: NFL World Reacts - The Spun

Fans on Twitter are wondering how the postponement of Alvin Kamara’s hearing to August will affect his availability to play.

Sean Payton Discusses Rumors, Saints Draft - Saints News Network

In a recent podcast appearance, Sean Payton spoke on the rumors connecting him to the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys, along with alluding to the fact that an official announcement of which broadcast studio he ends up with is incoming in “about four days.”

