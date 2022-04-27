Fleur-de-Links, April 27: Los Angeles Chargers sign former Saints center

After being the subject of a joke made by Dallas Cowboy’s Jerry Jones, recent Saints signee Taco Charlton responded on Twitter with a GIF in reference to the money he made when he was signed.

Former Saints center Will Clapp has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Saints are named as one of the most likely teams to draft Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder.

In his most recent mock draft, Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling predicts that the Saints will draft offensive tackle Trevor Penning and wide receiver Chris Olave in the first round.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Chris Olave and Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks are the two most likely wide receivers for the Saints to draft in the first round.

Fans on Twitter are wondering how the postponement of Alvin Kamara’s hearing to August will affect his availability to play.

In a recent podcast appearance, Sean Payton spoke on the rumors connecting him to the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys, along with alluding to the fact that an official announcement of which broadcast studio he ends up with is incoming in “about four days.”

26 has come up big for the Black and Gold..take a look at some of the best plays of P.J. Williams' career!



More on https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF | @PjWilliams_26 pic.twitter.com/t7Wh2xVTdn — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 26, 2022

If you love New Orleans, it’ll love you back! No place like it. Spot on article @CJMcCollum https://t.co/8y1bF8Tk3L — Wil Lutz (@wil_lutz5) April 26, 2022