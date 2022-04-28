NFL Draft 2022: Night 1 open thread

The New Orleans Saints are set to begin a critical draft to begin the post-Sean Payton era in the Crescent City. They are slotted to pick at numbers 16 and 19 as of this moment and we will see if they stand pat, move ahead, or fall back with both picks. This, of course, all adds to the drama that is the NFL Draft. Hopefully the Saints start this draft with fantastic picks tonight.

Here is the information on how to watch tonight’s first round:

***

2022 NFL Draft

First Round - Thursday, April 28th

Start Time - 5:00pm PST / 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST

***

ESPN

Host - Mike Greenberg

Analysts - Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, and Mel Kiper Jr.(via remote)

Reports - Chris Mortensen

Interviews - Suzy Kolber

Online Streaming and Mobile - watchespn.com, ESPN App, and FUBO TV

***

NFL Network

Host - Rich Eisen

Analysts - Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and David Shaw

Reports - Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, and Ian Rapoport

Interviews - Melissa Stark

Online Streaming and Mobile - NFL.com and NFL App

***

ABC

Set 1 Host - Rece Davis

Set 1 Analysts - Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Todd McShay

Set 2 Host - Sam Ponder and Jesse Palmer

Set 2 Analysts - Robert Griffin III and Pete Thamel

Online Streaming and Mobile - abc.go.com and ABC App

***

ESPN Radio

Host - Shae Peppler Cornette

Analysts - Mike Tannenbaum, Bart Scott, and Ian Fitzsimmons

***

Let’s enjoy the tension, anger, elation, agony, euphoria, shock, hilarity, and all other emotions that go along with the NFL Draft!