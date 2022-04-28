NFL Draft 2022: Night 1 open thread

The New Orleans Saints are set to begin a critical draft to begin the post-Sean Payton era in the Crescent City. They are slotted to pick at numbers 16 and 19 as of this moment and we will see if they stand pat, move ahead, or fall back with both picks. This, of course, all adds to the drama that is the NFL Draft. Hopefully the Saints start this draft with fantastic picks tonight.
Here is the information on how to watch tonight’s first round:
***
2022 NFL Draft
First Round - Thursday, April 28th
Start Time - 5:00pm PST / 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST
Odds: Courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook
***
ESPN
Host - Mike Greenberg
Analysts - Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, and Mel Kiper Jr.(via remote)
Reports - Chris Mortensen
Interviews - Suzy Kolber
Online Streaming and Mobile - watchespn.com, ESPN App, and FUBO TV
***
NFL Network
Host - Rich Eisen
Analysts - Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and David Shaw
Reports - Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, and Ian Rapoport
Interviews - Melissa Stark
Online Streaming and Mobile - NFL.com and NFL App
***
ABC
Set 1 Host - Rece Davis
Set 1 Analysts - Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Todd McShay
Set 2 Host - Sam Ponder and Jesse Palmer
Set 2 Analysts - Robert Griffin III and Pete Thamel
Online Streaming and Mobile - abc.go.com and ABC App
***
ESPN Radio
Host - Shae Peppler Cornette
Analysts - Mike Tannenbaum, Bart Scott, and Ian Fitzsimmons
***
Let’s enjoy the tension, anger, elation, agony, euphoria, shock, hilarity, and all other emotions that go along with the NFL Draft!
