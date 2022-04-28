Fleur-de-Links, April 28: Mickey Loomis speaks on Saints draft trade with Philadelphia Eagles

In SB Nation’s community mock draft, the Saints use the 49th pick to draft Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker.

Sports Illustrated recently named the “worst ever” draft picks for each franchise, with defensive tackle Jonathan Sullivan named the worst ever draft pick by the Saints.

According to Saints GM Mickey Loomis, the Saints are “doing a lot of” exploration, looking at options for moving both forward and backward in the draft.

Mickey Loomis shares his overall thoughts on the quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

Mickey Loomis speaks on the trade made with the Philadelphia Eagles, saying that, while the Eagles were the ones who initiated the trade, the team accepted because, “it’s an opportunity to get another good player a year ahead of time.”

While no official statement has been made, Sean Payton is reportedly nearing a deal to be a studio analyst for FOX’s NFL Kickoff show on Sunday mornings.

Football fans on Twitter are generally pleased with the rumors that Sean Payton will be joining FOX, thinking Sean Payton is a good fit.