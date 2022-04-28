Fleur-de-Links, April 28: Mickey Loomis speaks on Saints draft trade with Philadelphia Eagles

New Orleans Saints News:
2022 SB Nation NFL mock draft: Saints select Penn State S Jaquan Brisker - Canal Street Chronicles
In SB Nation’s community mock draft, the Saints use the 49th pick to draft Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker.
Sports Illustrated Names Saints’ Worst Draft Pick Ever - The Spun
Sports Illustrated recently named the “worst ever” draft picks for each franchise, with defensive tackle Jonathan Sullivan named the worst ever draft pick by the Saints.
Saints are ‘doing a lot of’ exploration of in-draft trades. Could they actually trade back? - NOLA
According to Saints GM Mickey Loomis, the Saints are “doing a lot of” exploration, looking at options for moving both forward and backward in the draft.
Mickey Loomis: QBs are tough to evaluate because there are a lot of variables - Yahoo! Sports
Mickey Loomis shares his overall thoughts on the quarterbacks in this year’s draft.
New Orleans Saints say they added a first-round pick to boost talent ‘a year ahead of time’ - ESPN
Mickey Loomis speaks on the trade made with the Philadelphia Eagles, saying that, while the Eagles were the ones who initiated the trade, the team accepted because, “it’s an opportunity to get another good player a year ahead of time.”
Former Saints coach Sean Payton reportedly near a deal to join Fox as a studio analyst - NOLA
While no official statement has been made, Sean Payton is reportedly nearing a deal to be a studio analyst for FOX’s NFL Kickoff show on Sunday mornings.
Sean Payton Close To New Job: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
Football fans on Twitter are generally pleased with the rumors that Sean Payton will be joining FOX, thinking Sean Payton is a good fit.
There are draft prospects on location here in Vegas that we interviewed that have ties to the #Saints. Hear from them and potential picks at 16 & 19 coming up at 6:30 on @WWLTV for our Eye on the B&G #NFLDraft special!— Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) April 27, 2022
Reporter: "How has the draft process gone without @SeanPayton?"— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 27, 2022
Loomis: "Quieter" #SaintsDraft pic.twitter.com/h4m6O95C0G
Let's talk dream match-ups!— NFL UK (@NFLUK) April 27, 2022
I want to see @Saints v __________ in London. #NFLUK pic.twitter.com/MWqSlunWM6
