Fleur-de-Links, April 28: Mickey Loomis speaks on Saints draft trade with Philadelphia Eagles

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Wild Card Round - Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

2022 SB Nation NFL mock draft: Saints select Penn State S Jaquan Brisker - Canal Street Chronicles

In SB Nation’s community mock draft, the Saints use the 49th pick to draft Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker.

Sports Illustrated Names Saints’ Worst Draft Pick Ever - The Spun

Sports Illustrated recently named the “worst ever” draft picks for each franchise, with defensive tackle Jonathan Sullivan named the worst ever draft pick by the Saints.

Saints are ‘doing a lot of’ exploration of in-draft trades. Could they actually trade back? - NOLA

According to Saints GM Mickey Loomis, the Saints are “doing a lot of” exploration, looking at options for moving both forward and backward in the draft.

Mickey Loomis: QBs are tough to evaluate because there are a lot of variables - Yahoo! Sports

Mickey Loomis shares his overall thoughts on the quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

New Orleans Saints say they added a first-round pick to boost talent ‘a year ahead of time’ - ESPN

Mickey Loomis speaks on the trade made with the Philadelphia Eagles, saying that, while the Eagles were the ones who initiated the trade, the team accepted because, “it’s an opportunity to get another good player a year ahead of time.”

Former Saints coach Sean Payton reportedly near a deal to join Fox as a studio analyst - NOLA

While no official statement has been made, Sean Payton is reportedly nearing a deal to be a studio analyst for FOX’s NFL Kickoff show on Sunday mornings.

Sean Payton Close To New Job: NFL World Reacts - The Spun

Football fans on Twitter are generally pleased with the rumors that Sean Payton will be joining FOX, thinking Sean Payton is a good fit.

