Saints trade up and draft Ohio State receiver Chris Olave

The New Orleans Saints didn't waste time on draft night getting their guy. Shortly into the draft, the Saints traded the No. 16 pick + No. 98 and 120 to the Commanders for pick #11.

The Saints drafted Chris Olave (Ohio State) and added a much-needed weapon to the roster for Jameis. Olave seemed to be one of the best (or the best) route runners in this class which fits right into what the Saints need. Last year was a constant struggle of receivers not getting enough separation, which is something Olave never had the slightest issue with.

Olave plays as fast as any receiver in the draft and his route tree is adept at every level. He posted more than 900 yards receiving on top of 13 touchdowns in 2021, in just 11 games. Ohio State lined Olave up pretty much everywhere and Saints OC Pete Carmichael can do the same. He can line up at the X, Y or Z, which makes the Saints offense even more complex and unpredictable. Olave’s hands, speed, fluidity and ability to make defenders miss after the catch should open this Saints offense up for constant success. Bringing in Olave makes the game easier for Michael Thomas, Kamara, Jameis and everyone else on offense.

Olave after the draft: “It means a lot... They’re going to get everything I have, and I’m going to put it into that organization.”

New Orleans isn't close to done making moves yet, but Saints fans can sleep a little easier knowing the team finally got their guy at WR.

