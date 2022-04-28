Saints fill another hole, draft OT Trevor Penning with pick No. 19

Not much of a surprise, the New Orleans Saints went to the trenches and drafted OT Trevor Penning with pick No 19. While he’s also excellent at finishing off defenders, he is a mauler who plays with incredible intensity, and it will be interesting to see how quickly he adjusts to a large step up in competition.

When asked to describe his style of play in three words, Penning said, “Physical. Nasty. Prick.” He shows the ability to play both sides in the league and at 6’7, 330, he already has the build of an NFL tackle.

His prototypical size and length will help him deal with NFL-level athletes. With long arms and range, he should be able to keep defenders at bay and control matchups with leverage.

Penning said that he met with New Orleans multiple times: “It honestly just felt like home.”

Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen have to feel good about how the first round went.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel