NFL Draft 2022: Rounds 2 & 3 Start Time, TV Schedule, Online Streaming, and More

The 2022 NFL Draft continues tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada. The New Orleans Saints are currently slated to pick at 49 in the second round, but of course that could change depending on any trades.

As usual, ESPN and NFL Network will air the draft simultaneously and this year ABC will continue to also carry the draft with a more story-based focus. ABC will be led by the College GameDay crew to take a look at the Draft from the collegiate perspective as well. All of the on-air personalities that will appear for their respective networks are listed below. Depending on who you like or dislike, you can choose which network you would prefer to watch the draft on.

***

2022 NFL Draft

Second and Third Rounds - Friday, April 29th

Start Time - 4:00pm PST / 6:00pm CST / 7:00pm EST

***

ESPN

Host - Mike Greenberg

Analysts - Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, and Mel Kiper Jr.(via remote)

Reports - Chris Mortensen

Interviews - Suzy Kolber

Online Streaming and Mobile - watchespn.com, ESPN App, and FUBO TV

***

NFL Network

Host - Rich Eisen

Analysts - Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and Joel Klatt

Reports - Chris Rose, Peter Schrager, and Ian Rapoport

Interviews - Melissa Stark

Online Streaming and Mobile - NFL.com and NFL App

***

ABC

Set 1 Host - Rece Davis

Set 1 Analysts - Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Todd McShay

Set 2 Host - Sam Ponder and Jesse Palmer

Set 2 Analysts - Robert Griffin III and Pete Thamel

Online Streaming and Mobile - abc.go.com and ABC App

***

ESPN Radio

Host - Shae Peppler Cornette

Analysts - Mike Tannenbaum, Bart Scott, and Ian Fitzsimmons

***

Enjoy the Draft, Who Dat Nation! Here’s to the Saints selecting a stellar draft class!