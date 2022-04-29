NFL Draft 2022: Night 2 open thread

The New Orleans Saints are set to continue a crucial draft to begin the post-Sean Payton era in the Crescent City. They are slotted to pick at 49 in the second round as of this moment and we will see if they stand pat, move ahead, or fall back. This, of course, all adds to the drama that is the NFL Draft. Hopefully the Saints continue this draft with some solid picks tonight.
Here is the information on how to watch tonight’s second and third rounds:
***
2022 NFL Draft
Second and Third Rounds - Friday, April 29th
Start Time - 4:00pm PST / 6:00pm CST / 7:00pm EST
***
ESPN
Host - Mike Greenberg
Analysts - Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, and Mel Kiper Jr.(via remote)
Reports - Chris Mortensen
Interviews - Suzy Kolber
Online Streaming and Mobile - watchespn.com, ESPN App, and FUBO TV
***
NFL Network
Host - Rich Eisen
Analysts - Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and Joel Klatt
Reports - Chris Rose, Peter Schrager, and Ian Rapoport
Interviews - Melissa Stark
Online Streaming and Mobile - NFL.com and NFL App
***
ABC
Set 1 Host - Rece Davis
Set 1 Analysts - Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Todd McShay
Set 2 Host - Sam Ponder and Jesse Palmer
Set 2 Analysts - Robert Griffin III and Pete Thamel
Online Streaming and Mobile - abc.go.com and ABC App
***
ESPN Radio
Host - Shae Peppler Cornette
Analysts - Mike Tannenbaum, Bart Scott, and Ian Fitzsimmons
***
Let’s enjoy the tension, anger, elation, agony, euphoria, shock, hilarity, and all other emotions that go along with the NFL Draft!
