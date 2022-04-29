NFL Draft 2022: Night 2 open thread

The New Orleans Saints are set to continue a crucial draft to begin the post-Sean Payton era in the Crescent City. They are slotted to pick at 49 in the second round as of this moment and we will see if they stand pat, move ahead, or fall back. This, of course, all adds to the drama that is the NFL Draft. Hopefully the Saints continue this draft with some solid picks tonight.

Here is the information on how to watch tonight’s second and third rounds:

***

2022 NFL Draft

Second and Third Rounds - Friday, April 29th

Start Time - 4:00pm PST / 6:00pm CST / 7:00pm EST

***

ESPN

Host - Mike Greenberg

Analysts - Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, and Mel Kiper Jr.(via remote)

Reports - Chris Mortensen

Interviews - Suzy Kolber

Online Streaming and Mobile - watchespn.com, ESPN App, and FUBO TV

***

NFL Network

Host - Rich Eisen

Analysts - Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and Joel Klatt

Reports - Chris Rose, Peter Schrager, and Ian Rapoport

Interviews - Melissa Stark

Online Streaming and Mobile - NFL.com and NFL App

***

ABC

Set 1 Host - Rece Davis

Set 1 Analysts - Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Todd McShay

Set 2 Host - Sam Ponder and Jesse Palmer

Set 2 Analysts - Robert Griffin III and Pete Thamel

Online Streaming and Mobile - abc.go.com and ABC App

***

ESPN Radio

Host - Shae Peppler Cornette

Analysts - Mike Tannenbaum, Bart Scott, and Ian Fitzsimmons

***

Let’s enjoy the tension, anger, elation, agony, euphoria, shock, hilarity, and all other emotions that go along with the NFL Draft!