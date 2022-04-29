Grading the Saints round one selections

The Saints looked to have succeeded in fulfilling their top two needs in night number one of the 2022 NFL Draft. They did so by trading up five spots from their first selection to nab one of the top receivers in the class, as well as filling a must position at offensive tackle. With that being said, here is how I graded each of these picks.

Round 1, Pick 11: Chris Olave, WR Ohio State

This was a pick mocked by many NFL experts and analysts which is why it wasn’t a surprise to many. The team came into a draft with a huge need at the wide receiver position and felt they needed to be aggressive to be able to get one of the top guys in this class. The Saints gave up picks 16, 98 and 120 to move up to pick 11 to draft Olave. This was the right move based on how dire of a need it was for this team. The team had to come out of this draft with a starting caliber receiver opposite Michael Thomas. Olave is a great all-around receiver who should flourish in this offense.

Grade: A

Round 1, Pick 19: Trevor Penning, OT Northern Iowa

Another player that was mocked a ton to the Saints over the past month was their 19th selection Trevor Penning. Penning fills a huge need at the left tackle position that was left by Terron Armstead which makes this pick a win. Penning is a big, tough, physical player who can move people in the run game. However, he can often go a little too far at times which leads him into trouble between the lines. I believe there is still some work to do as far as polishing his game as a pass protector and in the discipline aspect of the game. Aside from that, the pick makes sense for this team.

Grade: B

