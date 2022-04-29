Fleur-de-Links, April 29: Saints draft wide receiver and offensive tackle in NFL draft

The Saints traded up to #11 in the NFL draft and to pick wide receiver Chris Olave.

Chris Olave speaks on being drafted by the Saints, saying that New Orleans told him that the Saints “love the Buckeyes.”

Michael Thomas Tweeted at Chris Olave following the Saints drafting him, saying, “Let’s run it.” (Tweet below)

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports calls the Saints trading up for Chris Olave a “weird trade,” believing the Saints gave up too much.

The Saints used the #19 pick in the NFL Draft to select offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

A video of Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis as they called Chris Olave ahead of his selection in the draft.

Saints receiver Deonte Harty signed his restricted free agent tender.