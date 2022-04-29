Fleur-de-Links, April 29: Saints draft wide receiver and offensive tackle in NFL draft

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints trade up and draft Ohio State receiver Chris Olave - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints traded up to #11 in the NFL draft and to pick wide receiver Chris Olave.
‘They told me in the process they love the Buckeyes’: Chris Olave is headed to New Orleans - The Columbus Dispatch
Chris Olave speaks on being drafted by the Saints, saying that New Orleans told him that the Saints “love the Buckeyes.”
Look: Michael Thomas Reacts To The Chris Olave Pick - The Spun
Michael Thomas Tweeted at Chris Olave following the Saints drafting him, saying, “Let’s run it.” (Tweet below)
New Orleans Saints gave up too much for Ohio State’s Chris Olave, says CBS Sports analyst - 24/7 Sports
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports calls the Saints trading up for Chris Olave a “weird trade,” believing the Saints gave up too much.
Saints fill another hole, draft OT Trevor Penning with pick No. 19 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints used the #19 pick in the NFL Draft to select offensive tackle Trevor Penning.
Inside the Saints war room as they call Chris Olave ahead of his selection - New Orleans Saints
A video of Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis as they called Chris Olave ahead of his selection in the draft.
Saints’ Deonte Harty: Sticking in New Orleans - CBS Sports
Saints receiver Deonte Harty signed his restricted free agent tender.
How we feelin' after Day 1, #Saints fam?#SaintsDraft @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/lgWysYTBXy— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 29, 2022
New Orleans can’t wait to get to work #Saints— Chris Olave (@chrisolave_) April 29, 2022
Let’s run it @chrisolave_— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) April 29, 2022
