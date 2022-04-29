POLL: Grade the Chris Olave pick

The New Orleans Saints needed help at wide receiver and they were going to make sure they left the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft with one of the elite options at the position. With USC’s Drake London and Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson considered a pair of likely top-10 picks, that left Alabama WR Jameson Williams (recovering from a torn ACL) and Ohio State WR Chris Olave left as the only two remaining consensus “elite” receivers in the first round.

When Garrett Wilson was selected by the New York Jets with the 10th overall pick, the New Orleans Saints made a move to jump up to the 11th pick to grab Chris Olave out of Ohio State. The Saints theoretically could have waited another pick to make the trade if they were between Olave and Williams, but the move immediately with the Washington Commanders with the 11th pick shows the Saints clearly had Olave higher than Williams on their draft boards.

The Saints traded away the 16th pick in the first round and their 2022 3rd and 4th round picks to move up to 11, meaning they were able to keep both the 19th pick in the first round and their second round pick, 49th overall.

Now the Saints have a pair of former Ohio State Buckeyes in Olave and Michael Thomas that will look to wreak havoc on opposing defenses all season long.

